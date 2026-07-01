Pheasant nesting success is expected to be similar to 2025

Pheasant hunters take note - Iowa’s pheasant population is forecast to be similar to last year, when the state’s pheasant population reached a 20-year high.

That forecast is based on a model using 50 years of weather data and roadside pheasant counts to predict hen survival and nesting success.

“Given the statewide information, our weather model is predicting populations similar to last year, and that’s positive because last year numbers were the highest pheasant counts in 20 years, so this forecast bodes well for this fall,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Statewide snowfall was considered average, with western and southern regions recording below normal snowfall, and portions of the east central, central, and northeastern regions showing slightly above average snowfall.

April temperatures and rainfall were both above average, while May values were near normal. Statewide the southeastern half of Iowa reported heavier rainfall totals than the northwestern half. According to the Iowa state climatologist, the period from March through May ranked as the seventh warmest spring on record and the 45th wettest in 154 years of observations.

“I expect there will be regional differences. Our best counts will still likely be in northern and central survey regions,” Bogenschutz said

The Iowa DNR conducts its annual upland population survey each August, which is the best indicator of what populations will be this fall. Results from the August roadside survey will be available online at www.iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey around Sept. 15.