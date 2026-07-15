Assumption University Co-Hosts Student AI Building Event With Adam’s House and AttraX

Lovable Ambassador Thailand and AttraX introduce students to AI-assisted product building through the “Let’s Build Something” series

It is always refreshing to see students grow as entrepreneurs and move from presentation slides to actual products with go-to-market potential.” — Kasipat Wongvitayakamjorn

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assumption University of Thailand co-hosted “Let’s Build Something,” a student entrepreneurship and vibe coding event organized with Adam’s House Philanthropy, Lovable Ambassador Thailand and partner organization AttraX.The event, held for students at Assumption University, introduced participants to the foundations of vibe coding and demonstrated how non-technical founders can use AI-powered platforms such as Lovable to build working products from early-stage business ideas.“Students in this program were intentionally placed in a sandbox business environment where they could test ideas, build prototypes and learn by doing,” said Chainarong Rungruengarporn, dean of the Martin de Tours School of Management and Economics.During the session, Kasipat Wongvitayakamjorn, co-founder of Adam’s House Philanthropy and Lovable Ambassador Thailand, and Adsadang Pisedsalasai, co-founder of Adam’s House Philanthropy, led students through practical applications of vibe coding. The session focused on how students can use natural language prompts, AI-assisted development tools and rapid prototyping methods to turn business concepts into functional products.Student projects included a platform for selling game cards and hosting related events, as well as an app that allows users to buy squishy toys and interact with a character-based self-assessment feature.“It is always refreshing to see students grow as entrepreneurs and move from presentation slides to actual products with go-to-market potential,” Wongvitayakamjorn said. “Vibe coding gives students without technical backgrounds a way to communicate their ideas clearly and build something tangible.”AttraX, an AI evangelist group led by students from Tsinghua University and Peking University, also joined the program to share perspectives on AI use cases in China and explain how AI systems are being applied across different sectors. The session gave students a foundation in how AI tools are built, how they can be used and how vibe coding fits into the wider AI development landscape.Adam’s House Philanthropy has hosted “Let’s Build Something” more than 10 times as part of its pay-it-forward program for solo entrepreneurs and young builders. The program provides free AI tool credits, advisory support and practical guidance to help participants build early-stage ventures, with the expectation that successful participants will later contribute back to support others.By making AI-assisted product building accessible to students without technical backgrounds, the event aimed to lower the barrier between idea and execution. The program encouraged young entrepreneurs to move beyond classroom concepts and begin building practical products that can serve real users.About Assumption University of ThailandAssumption University of Thailand (AU), widely known as ABAC, is Thailand’s first international university and one of the country’s leading private institutions for higher education. With English as its primary language of instruction, AU offers internationally oriented programs across business, management, technology, communication, engineering and other disciplines. The university is recognized for its strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, innovation and global perspectives, preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.About Adam’s House PhilanthropyAdam’s House Philanthropy supports social entrepreneurs, students and community builders by providing access to AI tools, advisory support and cross-sector networks.

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