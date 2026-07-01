JOINT RELEASE: General Assembly Democrats on Today's SCOTUS Decision Upholding Birthright Citizenship

DENVER, CO – Today, Senators Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Representatives Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Lorena García, D-Unincorporated Adams County, released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision upholding the principle of birthright citizenship.





“Today, we breathe a sigh of relief that the Supreme Court upheld one of the foundational principles of our country: that anyone born on American soil is an American citizen. This decision affirms a core promise of our democracy that anyone born here has the right to pursue the American Dream, regardless of their parents’ immigration status. This principle has defined the United States for over 150 years.





“At the same time, we cannot ignore decisions announced last week that restrict access to asylum and endanger Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The Trump Administration continues its broad assault on immigration, narrowing legal pathways for people who come to the United States in search of safety and opportunity – many fleeing war, violence, natural disasters, and persecution. Their choice is often one between life and death.





“Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable to question the legality of birthright citizenship. While today’s decision reaffirms common sense and the fundamental promise of our democracy, it is a sobering reminder of how this administration is willing to undermine our rights, restrict our constitutional freedoms, and divide our communities for political gain.”