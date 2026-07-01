DogTuff Releases Free Fireworks Safety Guide as National Data Shows July 5 Is the Busiest Day of the Year for Lost Dogs

How to Help Your Dog Stay Calm During Fireworks: A Complete July 4th Preparation Guide Use eMats filled with treats to help calm fido, provide mental stimulation, and a happy distraction from the fireworks. Use eMats filled with treats to help calm fido, provide mental stimulation, and a happy distraction from the fireworks.

Florida based pet retailer shares practical tips to help reduce fireworks anxiety, prevent lost pets, and keep dogs safe this Independence Day.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, DogTuff, a Mount Dora-based retailer specializing in safe and durable dog toys, is encouraging pet owners to prepare their dogs for one of the most stressful nights of the year.To help, DogTuff has released a free educational resource titled " How to Help Your Dog Stay Calm During Fireworks : A Complete July 4th Preparation Guide," offering practical advice developed through years of helping customers and firsthand experience with the company's own dogs.The timing is significant.According to Shelter Animals Count, July 5 ranked as the single highest intake day for stray dogs nationwide from 2021 through 2023, with the same trend continuing in 2024. In addition, the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) reports that animal control agencies often see a 30–60% increase in lost pets during the July 4–6 holiday period as frightened dogs flee from fireworks. The ASPCA also reports that nearly one in five lost pets disappeared after being frightened by loud noises, and 70% of those owners never expected their pet to run away."Every June, one of the most common questions we receive is how to help dogs cope with fireworks," said Seth Cody, Co-Owner of DogTuff. "We've learned there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. Some dogs barely notice the noise, while others genuinely believe they're in danger. The biggest difference we've seen is preparation. Giving dogs a safe place to retreat, planning enrichment activities ahead of time, and simply being there with them can make a tremendous difference."The guide encourages owners to begin preparing several days before Independence Day rather than waiting until fireworks begin.Among the recommendations:• Verify your dog's ID tag and microchip information are current.• Exercise your dog earlier in the day to help burn physical and mental energy.• Prepare frozen enrichment toys before the evening begins.• Create a quiet, comfortable space where your dog can retreat if needed.• Keep dogs indoors during fireworks and avoid leaving them home alone if they experience anxiety.DogTuff also shares the same enrichment routine used with its own dogs, including frozen food-filled toys, interactive puzzle games, and calming activities that help redirect attention away from fireworks."We've found that every dog responds differently," Cody added. "One of our dogs sleeps through fireworks, while two of them prefer a quiet bathroom with the door left slightly open so they can choose where they feel safest. Sometimes the most important thing we can do isn't eliminate the noise, it's simply letting our dogs know they're not facing it alone."Dog owners can access the complete guide free of charge at:________________________________________DogTuff's Top Five Fireworks Safety Tips• Check your dog's ID tag and microchip information before July 4.• Exercise your dog before fireworks begin.• Use enrichment toys and food puzzles to provide positive distractions.• Create a quiet indoor space where your dog can retreat.• Stay home with anxious dogs whenever possible or arrange for a trusted caregiver to be with them.________________________________________About DogTuffFounded in 2008, DogTuff is a family-owned retailer specializing in safe, durable, and thoughtfully selected dog toys for dogs of every play style, from gentle fetch enthusiasts to the toughest power chewers. Based in historic Mount Dora, Florida, DogTuff carefully curates products from trusted brands with an emphasis on safety, durability, enrichment, and quality. Every toy is selected with real-world testing and the goal of helping dogs live happier, healthier, and more active livesFor more information, visit www.DogTuff.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.