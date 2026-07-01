Noteworthy AI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure AI for Critical Utility Infrastructure

Noteworthy AI logo Noteworthy AI's Inspect Edge Camera on Utility Fleet Vehicle Roof SOC 2 Type II emblem

Independent audit validates Noteworthy AI's security controls, providing electric utilities with greater confidence in the company's enterprise-grade platform.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects our commitment to earning our customers' trust through disciplined security practices, operational excellence, and continuous investment in our platform.” — Chris Ricciuti, CEO of Noteworthy AI

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noteworthy AI , a leader in AI-powered inspection and analytics solutions for electric utilities, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2Type II compliance, validating the effectiveness of the company's security controls over an extended audit period. The independent assessment demonstrates that Noteworthy AI maintains rigorous controls over security, availability, and confidentiality, providing customers with assurance that their data is managed in accordance with industry-recognized standards.As electric utilities modernize operations with AI, cloud technologies, and increasingly connected systems, cybersecurity and data governance have become foundational requirements. Utilities rely on trusted technology partners to safeguard operational data while delivering the insights needed to improve reliability, resilience, and operational efficiency.SOC 2 Type II represents an important milestone in Noteworthy AI's ongoing commitment to providing secure, enterprise-grade solutions for one of the world's most critical infrastructure sectors. The achievement demonstrates that the company's security practices are not only thoughtfully designed but have been independently verified to operate effectively over time."Electric utilities are responsible for delivering safe, reliable power while protecting critical infrastructure that millions of people depend on every day," said Chris Ricciuti, CEO of Noteworthy AI. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects our commitment to earning our customers' trust through disciplined security practices, operational excellence, and continuous investment in our platform. As utilities increasingly incorporate AI into mission-critical workflows, they need confidence that their technology partners meet the highest standards for security and governance."Noteworthy AI's Inspect platform combines AI-enabled, vehicle-mounted cameras with cloud-based analytics to automate distribution asset inventory , condition assessments, GIS modernization, vegetation management, joint-use documentation, streetlight audits, and post-storm damage assessments. By transforming routine fleet operations into continuously refreshed sources of actionable grid intelligence, utilities gain greater situational awareness to prioritize maintenance, improve grid resilience, and accelerate service restoration following extreme weather events.With deployments spanning more than 30 electric utilities across five countries and more than one million distribution poles inspected, Noteworthy AI continues to help utilities modernize grid operations through scalable, secure, and AI-powered field intelligence.For more information about Noteworthy AI, visit www.noteworthy.ai About Noteworthy AINoteworthy AI delivers AI-powered inspection solutions that transform how utilities manage distribution grid assets. Using vehicle-mounted cameras and real-time analytics, Noteworthy AI enables high-volume inspections, proactive maintenance, and accelerated storm response, leveraging existing fleet operations to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective grid intelligence.

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