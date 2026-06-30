Delta County Clerk Launches Online Tools for Public Access to Election Records

Ballot Verifier and ElectionStats provide searchable access to ballot images, vote records, and historical election results

Delta County, Colorado (March 13, 2026) — The Delta County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has launched two new online tools—Ballot Verifier and ElectionStats—to give residents easier access to local election information.

These platforms allow residents to explore election data through searchable online databases. Users can view ballot images and Cast Vote Records, as well as review historical election results, voter turnout data, and precinct-level reporting. The tools provide a simple way for voters, journalists, researchers, and community members to access election information without submitting formal public records requests.

Two Tools, Different Purposes

Ballot Verifier allows residents to review ballot images and Cast Vote Records from past elections, while ElectionStats provides a searchable database of election results, turnout statistics, and precinct-level data across multiple election years.

Supporting Public Access to Election Information

“Providing clear and accessible information about the election process is an important part of maintaining public confidence,” said Delta County Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson. “These tools give residents another way to review election data and better understand how results are reported and verified.”

The platforms were developed in partnership with civic technology company Civera, which works with election offices across the country to make public election information easier to access. The tools operate separately from the county’s election management system and provide read-only access to election data.

Colorado elections also include multiple layers of verification, including bipartisan ballot processing teams, signature verification, and post-election risk-limiting audits required under state law.

Residents can access the platforms here:

Ballot Verifier & ElectionStats: https://electionstats.deltacountyco.gov/

These tools reflect the Delta County Clerk and Recorder’s Office’s ongoing commitment to administering elections that are secure, transparent, and accessible to the public.

For more information about elections in Delta County, visit: www.deltacountyco.gov/Elections

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ballot Verifier?

Ballot Verifier is an online transparency tool that allows the public to view ballot images and Cast Vote Records (CVRs) from past elections. The platform provides a searchable interface that allows users to see how votes were recorded and tabulated for each contest.

What is ElectionStats?

ElectionStats is a companion platform that provides a searchable database of historical election results, including candidate contests, ballot measures, voter turnout data, and precinct-level reporting across multiple election years.

Can a ballot be traced back to a voter?

No. Colorado elections use secret ballots. Ballot images and Cast Vote Records available through Ballot Verifier do not contain any information that identifies a voter and cannot be connected to an individual voter.

Why are ballot images being made available?

Colorado law allows ballot images to be treated as public records. Providing online access helps make election information easier to review while maintaining voter anonymity and protecting the integrity of the election process.

Does Ballot Verifier connect to the county’s election system?

No. Ballot Verifier and ElectionStats are separate platforms that provide read-only access to election data. They do not interact with or change the county’s election management system.

About the Delta County Clerk & Recorder

The Delta County Clerk & Recorder administers elections, maintains public records, and provides a variety of services to residents of Delta County. The office oversees federal, state, and local elections; records and preserves public documents; and manages motor vehicle and licensing services in accordance with Colorado law. The Clerk & Recorder’s Office is committed to providing accurate information, accessible services, and transparent election administration for the residents of Delta County.

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