Center for Arts & History exhibit explores America’s 250 years and the ‘Moments That Made Us’

The exhibit, on display July 14 through Sept. 12, also examines moments in Lewison history that connect local experiences to the broader American story.

“As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, ‘Moments That Made Us’ invites visitors to reflect on the values, people, and events that continue to shape our communities and our country,” said Kristi Brown McPherson, director of the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History. “We hope this exhibition encourages meaningful conversations about both our shared national history and the unique stories that define the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.”

The exhibition was developed through a multistate collaboration with the goal of ensuring Americans throughout the nation have the opportunity to engage in the nation’s 250th anniversary. The project adapts a national exhibition by the same name, created by History Colorado and currently on display in Denver, Colo., into a format that allows host venues to customize it for their audiences and connect local history to the nation’s story.

The center has supplemented the exhibit with additional interpretive panels highlighting Lewiston’s history and its connection to the broader American story. These locally developed panels provide visitors with opportunities to explore significant people, places, and events from regional history that reflect the themes of the national exhibition and demonstrate how local history contributes to the nation’s shared past.

"Moments That Made Us" is free to attend and open to all. The center, located at 415 Main St. in downtown Lewiston, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more at www.lcsc.edu/cah.