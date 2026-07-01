Joe Bonamassa Extends His Billboard Record with 31st No. 1 Blues Album, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork

Live Tribute to Rory Gallagher Debuts at No. 1 in the US & UK, Lands Top 5 Album Chart Positions Across Europe, Reaches No.22 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa has earned his record-extending 31st No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart with The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, further cementing his place as the most successful artist in the chart's history. The live album and concert film, celebrating the music and enduring legacy of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher, also debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart, while posting impressive chart debuts across Europe, underscoring Bonamassa's continued global reach and the lasting resonance of Gallagher's music. Watch "A Million Miles Away (Live)" HERE . The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork is available NOW on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, Digital, and Double 180-Gram Red Marble Vinyl via J&R Adventures.Beyond its Billboard success, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork debuted at No. 2 in Austria, No. 3 in both Germany and the Netherlands, No. 4 on Sweden's Physical Albums Chart and No. 6 on its Vinyl Chart, No. 5 in Switzerland, No. 12 in Belgium, No. 46 on the UK Albums Chart, and No. 1 on the UK's Jazz & Blues Chart, marking one of Bonamassa's strongest worldwide chart performances in recent years."When I started making records, I never thought I would be in a position to have survived long enough to make enough albums in the first place, let alone hold the record," says Bonamassa. "Live albums have always been my favorite to listen to as a fan and as an artist to make. It allows you to expand beyond the constraints of a studio. Having fewer options live drives the sense of urgency and creativity I have found."Recorded during Bonamassa's sold-out tribute performances in Cork, Ireland, with the blessing of Rory Gallagher's family, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork captures a once-in-a-lifetime celebration in the city where Gallagher's legacy continues to run deepest. Across fourteen performances, Bonamassa and his band honor one of blues-rock's most influential figures with performances that balance reverence for the original material with the urgency and spontaneity of live performance.The album has been met with widespread critical acclaim. Blues Matters hailed The Spirit Of Rory as "one of the finest live albums ever produced," while Powerplay awarded the release a perfect 10/10, writing that "Bonamassa has captured Gallagher's genre-defining influence and honored it with flawless perfection." Guitarist Magazine likewise praised the project, writing that "Joe does his hero proud...a very fitting affectionate tribute to one of the most notable blues guitarists of our age."The chart achievement also arrives during a period of growing conversation throughout the music industry surrounding the rapid emergence of AI-generated artists on genre-specific charts. As streaming platforms, rights holders, and chart organizations continue evaluating how AI-created music should be identified and measured, Bonamassa believes the moment underscores the importance of continuing to invest in working musicians and the next generation of artists through initiatives like his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation. He hopes the conversation remains focused on ensuring that human artistry, musicianship, and musical communities continue to thrive alongside an evolving digital landscape.That philosophy has guided Bonamassa's career for years. Beyond his own recording and touring success, he has become one of the blues world's most active advocates through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, which has funded hundreds of music education programs, provided scholarships, supported musicians in need, and helped introduce young players to the genre's rich traditions. As both a performer and producer, he has also dedicated himself to developing and championing emerging blues artists through his Journeyman and KTBA labels.For more information on Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, visit www.KTBA.org The success of The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork continues an extraordinary run for Bonamassa, whose catalog now spans more than fifty releases and whose unprecedented 31 Billboard Blues No. 1 albums reflect a career built through constant touring, prolific recording, and an unwavering commitment to the music that first inspired him.Released alongside a concert film, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork features standout performances of Gallagher classics including "Walk On Hot Coals," "Bullfrog Blues," "Tattoo'd Lady," "I Fall Apart," "Bad Penny," and the emotional centerpiece "A Million Miles Away." The DVD and Blu-ray editions include bonus features such as The Inspiration of Rory, featuring conversations with Brian May and Slash, Rory's Acoustic Guitar, and Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away, offering deeper insight into Gallagher's enduring influence and the making of the project. STREAM The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork.Ultimately, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork stands as both a celebration and a thank-you letter - from one guitarist to another, from one generation of blues musicians to the next, and from a devoted fan to an artist whose influence continues to resonate decades after his passing.As Bonamassa writes in the project's liner notes: "What you hear on these recordings is our best effort to pay tribute to Rory Gallagher, a man I never met, but admire so deeply. His music is part of me and I'm grateful that we were able to contribute in some small way to his ongoing legacy."CD Track Listing1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo'd Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who's That Coming? (Live)7. Messin' With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin' Ground (Live)DVD / Blu-Ray1. The Spirit Of Rory (Opening Scene)2. Cradle Rock3. Walk On Hot Coals4. Tattoo’d Lady5. I Wonder Who6. Calling Card7. Who’s That Coming?8. Messin’ With The Kid9. Band Introductions10. Bullfrog Blues11. Treat Her Right12. Bad Penny13. I Fall Apart14. A Million Miles Away15. As The Crow Flies16. Back On My Stompin’ Ground17. Ballycotton (End Credits)DVD / Blu-Ray Bonus Features:Ballycotton - A Million Miles AwayRory's Acoustic GuitarThe Inspiration of Rory (A Conversation with Brian May & Slash)Vinyl (180 gram Red Marble Double LP)Side A1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo’d Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)Side B5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who’s That Coming? (Live)7. Messin’ With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)Side C9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)Side D12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026July 4 - Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the ParkJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium w/ Gov't MuleAugust 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & CasinoAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreSeptember 26-27 - Austin, TX - Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody CenterEU FALL TOUR 2026October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse,FR - Zenith Toulouse MetropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi ClubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreNovember 11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Ethno FestivalABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 31st No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with The Spirit of Rory Live From Cork, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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