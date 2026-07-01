SACHS SAX CAPLAN EXPANDS LEADERSHIP, ADDS DANIEL KASKEL AND LARRY SCHNER TO FIRM NAME

Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner Logo Daniel A. Kaskel Larry E. Schner Louis Caplan, Daniel Kaskel, Larry Schner, Peter Sachs

Boca Raton Law Firm Names Two Veteran Attorneys as Firm Marks More Than Four Decades of Service to Florida

Dan and Larry each represent exactly what this firm stands for — deep expertise, genuine client commitment, and a long track record of results.” — Peter S. Sachs, Founding Partner of Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L., one of South Florida's premier full-service law firms, announced the elevation of partners Daniel A. Kaskel and Larry E. Schner to named partners. In recognition of their leadership, longstanding contributions to the firm, and commitment to client service, the firm will now be known as Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner, PLLC.The announcement comes as the firm celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of serving individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community associations throughout Florida. The elevation of Kaskel and Schner reflects the firm's continued investment in experienced legal leadership and its vision for the future."Dan and Larry each represent exactly what this firm stands for — deep expertise, genuine client commitment, and a long track record of results," said Peter S. Sachs, Founding Partner of Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner. "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are proud to welcome them as named partners and confident they will help lead the firm successfully into its next chapter.""These are two attorneys who have earned this every step of the way," said Louis Caplan, Managing Partner of Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner, and Chairman of the Community Association Practice Group. "Dan brings an exceptional command of high-stakes real estate work, and Larry has been a cornerstone of our community association practice for years."Dan Kaskel chairs the firm's Real Estate, Corporate, Land Use & Transactional Services Group and represents investors, developers, and family offices in complex transactions nationwide. His work spans acquisitions, development, financing, and dispositions across major asset classes, often involving transactions exceeding $100 million.Board Certified by The Florida Bar in both Real Estate Law and Condominium & Planned Development Law, Kaskel has been recognized by Super Lawyers for more than 15 consecutive years and was named a finalist for Best Real Estate Lawyer in Florida by ALM in 2026. He joined Sachs Sax Caplan in 2008."I'm proud to be part of a firm that has built a strong reputation across Florida over the past four decades," said Kaskel. "What sets us apart is the depth of our team and the sophistication of the work we handle, and I look forward to continuing to build on that as part of the firm's leadership."Larry Schner chairs the firm's Litigation Practice Group and is a key member of its Community Association Law team. Schner represents condominium and homeowners' associations throughout Florida. Admitted to The Florida Bar in 1985, Schner brings more than four decades of legal experience to his practice, including 25 years operating his own successful law firm before joining Sachs Sax Caplan in 2016. Over the course of his career, Schner has represented hundreds of community associations, earning a reputation as a trusted advisor and respected authority on condominium and homeowners' association matters throughout South Florida."I am honored to be part of a firm with such a strong culture and reputation," said Schner. "I look forward to continuing to serve clients throughout Florida with the full resources of one of the State's most respected law firms."Kaskel and Schner join named partners Peter S. Sachs, Spencer M. Sax, and Louis Caplan, who have led the firm for more than four decades. Equity partners Edward S. Hammel and Steven G. Rappaport round out the firm's leadership team, positioning Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner for continued strategic growth across its core practice areas, including community association and country club law, real estate, construction law, litigation, land use, governmental law and lobbying, and trust, estate planning and probate.About Sachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & SchnerSachs Sax Caplan Kaskel & Schner, PLLC is a Boca Raton-based law firm serving businesses, individuals, community associations, and family offices across Florida for more than 40 years. The firm provides counsel in community association law, real estate, corporate and land use, litigation, estate planning, and construction, among other areas. It is AV Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell and maintains offices in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens. Learn more at ssclawfirm.com

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