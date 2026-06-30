A guide to help Veterans manage stressors that increase suicide risk

Before it builds up: recognizing the life stressors behind Veteran suicide risk

Suicide risk is often associated with clinical conditions like depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) or substance use disorder, but other pressures can matter just as much. A pile of bills, job loss or food insecurity can quietly erode a Veteran’s sense of stability and hope. These issues deserve attention early.

Veteran suicide prevention means paying attention to pressures involving relationships, employment, finances, food insecurity, housing and legal issues before they compound.

Here’s how to recognize the signs in someone you know, and how to get help if you’re the one struggling.

What life stressors can look like

Maybe the signs of these challenges will be clear: A Veteran might talk about being behind on rent, worried about debt or unable to find work. But other signs can be easy to miss, too. They might stop answering messages, or seem more shut down than usual, or they might say things like “I’m tired of dealing with all of this.” Don’t wait for a clearer signal. If something feels off, ask.

You don’t need the perfect words to show you care. Find some tips for having conversations about tough times. It’s a good idea to review VA’s “How to Talk with a Veteran in Crisis” handout, too.

Start with simple, specific questions

If you’re going through a hard time, it can help to take a pause and name the specific pressure points. What’s the biggest issue right now? Work? Money? Housing? Getting specific can make the next step feel more manageable.

VA’s Don’t wait. Reach out. campaign is here for you. The site will connect you to support for exactly what you’re dealing with. Just select the issue you’re facing, and the site will connect you to relevant support. Consider exploring the site with a family member, partner, or friend; having someone alongside you can make the process feel less overwhelming. Social connections like these can be a real relief when you’re dealing with difficult moments.

You can also find support directly in your community: Vet Centers are places that offer helpful services from compassionate people, many who are fellow Veterans, who are ready to talk about the sometimes-messy details of life after military service and connect you to some help.

Small steps that create stability

Veterans and their loved ones don’t have to solve everything at once. If you’re facing difficulties in the details of your day-to-day, ask a friend, loved one or fellow Veteran to help you break tasks into smaller, manageable steps, like:

Calling a landlord or a utility company about a missed payment; they may be willing to arrange a payment plan.

Making a list of urgent deadlines or organizing which pieces of paperwork you must go through first.

Looking up local food and housing resources: VA’s Food Security Office can help, and so can our housing assistance department.

If you’re having challenges with your career or employment, VA also offers resources for career and employment support.

No matter what you’re facing, the Veterans Crisis Line is available to any Veteran and their family and friends, for any reason, at any time.

If you’re worried about someone

The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. When someone calls, chats or texts, they are connected to a real person who listens with care. Dial 988 then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA healthcare to reach us whenever you need someone to talk to.

The pressures of daily life are real, and so is the support available to help Veterans navigate them. Reaching out is not a last resort. It’s a first step.