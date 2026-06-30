Announcing the 2026 Veterans Day Poster!

Each year, VA and the Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) work together to select a poster to help tell the story of service, sacrifice and gratitude on Veterans Day. The poster serves as the visual centerpiece for the Nation’s Veterans Day observance and reflects the pride and patriotism Americans share in honoring those who wore the uniform.

The poster that will represent Veterans Day this year brings together the enduring symbols of our Nation’s history with the continued legacy of military service, and recognizes America’s 250th anniversary. This year’s design combines the modern American flag with an early American flag, visually connecting the founding of the United States with the generations of Veterans who have defended its freedoms.

The poster will be displayed in VA facilities, military installations and municipal buildings across America. It will also serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2026. It’s also available for download online.