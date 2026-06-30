Still in the game: A Veteran’s journey back to the Golden Age Games

At 75, James Chambers isn’t slowing down—he’s stepping right up to the table, paddle in hand, ready for the next rally. This summer, the Navy Veteran returned to national competition at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, competing in table tennis in the 75–79 age division. For Chambers, the Games are more than medals—they are a continuation of a life built on service, reinvention and connection.

Chambers served 20 years in the Navy working in telecommunications, a career defined by discipline and control. Today, those same qualities show up in an unexpected place: the rhythmic “one-two, swing” of a table tennis rally. What started as a hobby has evolved into a passion, one he now shares with a growing community.

As a coach for the Arkansas Razorvets table tennis team—a name inspired by the Arkansas Razorbacks—Chambers has helped cultivate a thriving community of Veteran athletes across Northwest Arkansas. The group meets weekly at the Springdale Recreation Center. What began as a small meetup has grown into a tight-knit circle of regular players, with dozens more connected through the wider fitness group.

More than a game

And the impact goes far beyond the table.

“We had one Veteran come in with a cane,” Chambers recalled. “A year later, no cane. Walking forward, backward, moving with confidence again.”

Through structured warm-ups, coordination drills and consistent encouragement, Chambers helps fellow Veterans rebuild balance, mobility and independence. Some of his players are 100% disabled. Others are well into their 80s and 90s. Progress is not measured solely by points on the scoreboard, but by strength regained and confidence restored.

That philosophy aligns perfectly with the mission of the Golden Age Games. Built around the “Fitness for Life” motto, the event promotes healthy aging through sports, recreation and wellness education, while also serving as a qualifying stage for the National Senior Games.

Chambers knows that platform well.

At the 2024 Games in Salt Lake City, he earned second place in table tennis and third in power walking in the 70–74 division. But in 2025, his momentum was interrupted by a major setback: a full knee replacement.

Where many might have stepped back, Chambers chose to push forward.

After months of recovery—and adapting to new technology that shortened rehabilitation time—he is back at the table, ready to compete again.

Navy Veteran James Chambers focuses on his next return during a table tennis match at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa.

“Sports rebuild the foundation of things you’ve lost,” he shared. “Balance, coordination, confidence—you can get them back.”

A story beyond the court

Off the court, Chambers’ story is just as compelling. He is the author of “One Road for Two Brothers,” a deeply personal book about being adopted, separated from his younger brother, and later reconnecting with both his sibling and biological family through a series of extraordinary coincidences. Those same themes define his athletic journey: persistence, identity and the search for connection at the heart of everything he does.

Whether he is coaching, competing or simply rallying with teammates, Chambers is building something larger than a sport. He is creating a space where Veterans challenge and support one another and rediscover joy through movement.

At the Golden Age Games, medals will be awarded, matches will be won and lost, but for athletes like Chambers, the real victory is showing up, staying active and bringing others along for the journey.

And when he steps up to the table this year, paddle in hand, he will carry with him not just decades of experience but a community he helped build, one swing at a time.