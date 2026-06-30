Guilford County Division of Public Health Holds Back-To-School Immunization Clinics for All School-Aged Children

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the Guilford County Division of Public Health welcomes parents and guardians of rising kindergarteners through twelfth graders to get an early start on required back-to-school immunizations.

Any student may receive the required immunizations by appointment at Guilford County Public Health clinic locations in Greensboro (1100 East Wendover Avenue) and High Point (501 East Green Drive) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment.

Appointment availability is extended until 6 p.m. in both the Greensboro and High Point clinic locations on the following dates:

July 7

July 9

July 14

July 16

July 21

July 23

July 28

July 30

August 4

August 6

"Our goal is to make it easy for families to get their children vaccinated before school begins," said Courtney McFadden, Guilford County Public Health Director. "By scheduling appointments during the summer, parents and guardians can avoid long wait times and ensure their children are ready to learn on day one."

The North Carolina General Statutes (G.S. 130A-152(a)) require school-aged children to have up-to-date immunizations including MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), polio, varicella (chickenpox) and meningococcal (MCV). Parents and guardians are requested to provide proof of vaccinations at their child’s school at the time of kindergarten enrollment. Guilford County Schools requires proof of immunization within 30 calendar days of the first enrollment date. Required vaccinations for seventh- and twelfth-grade entry, as well as any overdue immunizations, should be completed before the start of the school year. For a full list of required vaccinations, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Parents and guardians should bring their child's insurance or Medicaid card, along with immunization records, to the clinic. Parents and guardians should ensure that information for in-network providers—Medicaid, United Health Care, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—is readily available. The Guilford County Division of Public Health will collect fees for services covered by out-of-network insurance plans.

Parents and guardians also may schedule appointments for the required immunizations with their child’s in-network primary care physician or at participating pharmacy clinics.