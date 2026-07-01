VisitGreenvilleSC Names AlwaysOn Digital Media Agency of Record

AlwaysOn Digital

Media execution provider to lead strategic campaign planning and activation across channels for a destination that offers “a getaway with no agenda”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlwaysOn Digital , an independent media execution provider helping brands and agencies achieve marketing excellence, has been named media agency of record for VisitGreenvilleSC , the official destination marketing organization for the city and county of Greenville, SC.AlwaysOn will now oversee VisitGreenvilleSC’s media planning and buying strategy, helping the organization reach potential visitors and invite them to a place that is reinventing the very best the south has to offer.“When evaluating potential partners, we were looking for a team that could combine strategic thinking, strong execution, and a shared commitment to helping Greenville stand out in a highly competitive travel landscape,” said Heath Dillard, President and CEO of VisitGreenvilleSC. “AlwaysOn brings deep expertise in media planning and performance, along with a collaborative approach that aligns well with our organization and our long-term goals. We’re excited to partner with a team that values strong relationships, transparency, and delivering meaningful results as we continue to grow awareness of Greenville and strengthen our visitor economy.”Greenville ranks among the top small cities in the U.S. and matches the offerings of much larger cities in terms of innovation. The community of more than 70,000 is noteworthy for its diverse food scene, its vibrant culture, and its proximity to the Blue Ridge Foothills.“We’re very excited to help Greenville elevate its profile and find new visitors eager to tap into a unique place that combines urban amenities, natural bounty, and a rising culinary scene,” said Kym Insana, President and founder of AlwaysOn. “We pride ourselves on a commitment to our values, helping our clients execute high-performing campaigns with transparency, clarity, and a commitment to personal relationships. VisitGreenvilleSC feels like the ideal client for us.”AlwaysOn will officially launch its first campaign on behalf of VisitGreenvilleSC in July, leveraging its team of experienced media buyers to build a strategy that prioritizes price efficiency and high performance, ensuring every ad dollar goes towards driving outcomes. AlwaysOn will closely collaborate with EP+Co, VisitGreenvilleSC’s creative agency, to elevate Greenville’s profile and reach new and interested visitors.AlwaysOn Digital’s unsurpassed media execution knowledge makes it a trusted partner for Fortune 100 advertisers. AlwaysOn’s team of experts has decades of hands-on experience in media planning and buying, helping them interrogate every decision in the planning stage, ensuring that when it comes to campaign execution, every campaign meets client goals.About AlwaysOn DigitalAlwaysOn Digital is an independent, full-service media execution provider that combines purpose and performance. Since 2016, our woman-owned company has produced unique marketing strategies for Fortune 100 advertisers by working directly with brands and their agencies. Our core values of transparency, integrity, and a relentless focus on results define everything we do, guiding our team of experts as they help advertisers reach their campaign goals across every channel. The winner of an Effie Award for marketing excellence, AlwaysOn is headquartered in New York.

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