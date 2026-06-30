City of Providence Officials Urge Community Members to Exercise Caution During Expected Extreme Heat Conditions

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Later PVD FanZone hours; City cooling centers, water parks and swimming pools open to the public

Mayor Brett P. Smiley, the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Providence Recreation Department are urging Providence community members to exercise caution during the expected period of dangerous and potentially historic heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning from 10AM Wednesday morning through 8PM Saturday evening, with potential heat index temperatures of over 110 degrees expected in the City of Providence.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers will be available and open starting Wednesday, July 1. For a full list of cooling center locations and hours, visit https://www.providenceri.gov/pema/cooling-centers/.

Anyone wishing to use free cooling center services should follow the below procedures and guidelines:

Only certified service animals with documentation of status paperwork will be permitted inside cooling centers. No other pets will be allowed inside the facility.

Free bottled water will be available at all cooling centers.

Providence Pools and Waterparks Open with Extended Hours

The City of Providence will offer extended hours at select pools and waterparks this week.

Wednesday, July 1

Pools: Noon–7:00 p.m. (Extended Hours)

Waterparks and Splash Pads: Noon–7:00 p.m. (Extended Hours)

Thursday, July 2

Pools: Noon–7:00 p.m. (Extended Hours)

Waterparks and Splash Pads: Noon–7:00 p.m. (Extended Hours)

Friday, July 3 (Holiday Hours)

Waterparks and Splash Pads: Noon–5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 (Holiday Hours)

Waterparks and Splash Pads: Noon–5:00 p.m.

For a full list of pool and waterpark locations with hours of operation, visit https://epl.providenceri.gov/waterparks/.

PVD FanZone Operations

Due to the extreme heat, we will be adjusting the PVD FanZone schedule this week. Please see the updated schedule below:

Wednesday, July 1

12:00 PM and 4:00 PM games will not be shown

FanZone will open at 6 pm for the 8 pm match

Thursday, July 2

3:00 PM game will not be shown

FanZone will open at 6 pm and show matches at 7 pm and 11 pm

To help everyone stay cool, the FanZone is also adding:

Umbrellas for additional shade

A 30′ x 60′ shade tent

Six industrial misting fans

Frozen cooling towels

Extreme Heat Safety Tips:

Extreme heat and high humidity can significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning. The City and PEMA are asking residents to take precautions and are providing the following tips and suggestions.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible.

Wear loose-fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher.

Use a buddy system when working outdoors and take frequent breaks to cool down.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies.

For more information, please visit the City’s website. Stay informed on upcoming weather events or possible storms by following City of Providence, PEMA, and Providence Recreation Department social media platforms.