Stay sober and alert on the water this Fourth of July weekend 2026

DES MOINES - State, federal and local law enforcement agencies encourage all boaters to avoid alcohol and drugs this busy holiday weekend to ensure everyone’s safety on Iowa waters.

Operation Dry Water, July 3-5, is a national awareness campaign to deter impaired boating, reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities, and enforce Iowa’s boating while intoxicated (BWI) laws.

“Recognizing that impaired boating is as dangerous as impaired driving is vital,” said Rachel Alliss, boating education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Together, we can prevent incidents and save lives."

Alcohol and drugs (legal and illegal) can severely impair a boater's judgment, balance, vision and reaction time needed to operate a vessel safely. The effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications can be intensified when combined with sun, wind and wave action.

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities. The risk of serious injury is equal for operators and passengers. Intoxicated passengers can easily slip, fall overboard or suffer other life-threatening incidents.

“One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol,” said Alliss. “Many of those victims were innocent bystanders.”

Iowa boaters are reminded to stay sober and alert, always wear your life jacket, and take a boating safety education course.

In 2025, the Iowa DNR and its partners interacted with more than 1,230 vessels containing 5,036 boaters resulting in 382 citations or warnings as part of Operation Dry Water.

2025 top areas for BWI arrests

Coralville Reservoir: 5

Mississippi River: 4

Rathbun Reservoir: 4

Clear Lake: 1

Lake Manawa: 1

Total BWI: 21

2024 top areas for BWI arrests

Coralville Reservoir: 4

Clear Lake: 1

Lake Manawa: 1

Rathbun Reservoir: 1

Total BWI: 13

2023 top areas for BWI arrests

Okoboji: 5

Clear Lake: 3

Saylorville Reservoir: 3

Coralville Reservoir: 2

Lake Manawa: 2

Rathbun Reservoir: 4

Mississippi River: 2

Total BWI: 27