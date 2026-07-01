Three Sandals Jamaica Resorts Set Reopening Dates Following $200 Million Renovation

A first look at the newly renamed Sandals Caribbean Cay, bringing the resort to 291 total accommodations ahead of its December 2026 reopening.

Sandals South Coast, Montego Bay, and the renamed Sandals Caribbean Cay reopen November and December 2026 after a $200 million renovation.

When a resort this significant reopens, demand does not trickle in, it surges. The couples who book ahead get the rooms they actually want. The ones who wait get whatever is left.” — Kerri Logan Shirk, Sunlover Travel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three of Jamaica's most recognized Sandals resorts have confirmed reopening dates following a combined $200 million renovation, marking one of the largest single investments in the island's luxury resort history.

Sandals South Coast will reopen November 18, 2026. Sandals Montego Bay and the resort formerly known as Sandals Royal Caribbean, now renamed Sandals Caribbean Cay, will both reopen December 18, 2026.

All three properties closed for renovation after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica's south coast in October 2025 as a Category 5 storm. Rather than complete standard storm repairs, Sandals opted for a full reinvention of each resort under what the brand is calling Sandals 2.0.

"When a resort this significant reopens, demand does not trickle in, it surges," said Kerri Logan Shirk, owner of Sunlover Travel and a Sandals Royal Chairman Platinum Elite advisor, a distinction placing her in the top 5 percent of Sandals specialists worldwide. "The couples who book ahead of these reopenings get the room categories they actually want. The ones who wait get whatever is left."

What is changing at each resort:

Sandals South Coast, a 380 room resort set within a 500 acre nature preserve, will debut a refreshed pool experience, the brand's first Beachfront Club Two Queen Junior Suites, a new coffee venue called BLŪM featuring Jamaica's Blue Mountain coffee, and Butch's Island Chop House with a dedicated martini bar.

Sandals Montego Bay, the original Sandals property that launched the brand in 1981, will unveil a redesigned main pool, new swim-up and ocean view accommodations, and three new dining concepts: Scrimshaw, Jamaica's first dedicated seafood restaurant; Buccan, in its first-ever waterfront setting in Jamaica; and Bay Roc Rum Club.

Sandals Caribbean Cay, the rebranded former Sandals Royal Caribbean, is adding 84 new rooms, bringing the resort to 291 total accommodations. New offerings include SkyPool Suites, Swim-Up Suites, and six new dining concepts anchored by Suppa, a restaurant built around Jamaican Sunday dinner traditions.

Five of Sandals' eight Jamaica resorts, including Sandals Ochi, Sandals Dunn's River, Sandals Negril, Sandals Royal Plantation, and Beaches Negril, reopened within weeks of the storm and have operated at full capacity since.

All three reopening resorts are accepting reservations now for stays beginning on or after their confirmed reopening dates.

Sunlover Travel is a Scottsdale-based luxury travel agency specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and tropical travel throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Bora Bora, the Maldives, and Fiji. Kerri Logan Shirk, known throughout the industry as Caribbean Kerri, holds Sandals Royal Chairman Platinum Elite status and was named the world's top-producing Saint Lucia travel advisor for 2025 by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. All of Sunlover Travel's planning services are complimentary to clients.

For more information or to begin planning a stay at any of the three reopening resorts, visit sunlovertravel.com or read the full resort breakdown.

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