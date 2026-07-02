Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus Announces Relocation to Daytona Beach's Historic Main Street Entertainment District

SIMONETTA'S PIZZA BUS PIZZA SIGN

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — A new chapter is beginning for one of Florida's most unique mobile restaurants.

**Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus** is officially relocating to **14 North Hollywood Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118** , directly across the street from the newly acquired **Neptune's Bar & Grill** and adjacent to the iconic Main Street entertainment district.

The move brings together two Simonetta-owned businesses to create what is expected to become one of Daytona Beach's newest food and entertainment destinations. Built inside a fully customized International school bus complete with an authentic brick oven, Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus has earned a reputation for serving authentic artisan pizzas made with premium ingredients, traditional techniques, and old-world craftsmanship. Customers consistently praise the restaurant for its fresh handmade mozzarella, San Marzano-style tomatoes, perfectly blistered crust, homemade desserts, and authentic brick oven flavor that simply can't be duplicated in a conventional kitchen.

Owned by entrepreneur **Philip Simonetta**, the Pizza Bus has become a destination in itself—proving that incredible pizza doesn't require four walls.

"We're excited to bring Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus to the heart of Daytona Beach," said Simonetta. "Main Street has always been known for motorcycles, live music, and unforgettable events. Now we're adding authentic brick oven pizza to that experience."

The relocation is part of a larger vision following Simonetta's recent acquisition of **Neptune's Bar & Grill**, located at **425 Main Street, Daytona Beach**. Guests will now be able to enjoy handcrafted pizzas just steps away from one of Main Street's most recognizable bars, creating a unique indoor-outdoor dining experience.

The Pizza Bus will serve locals, tourists, motorcycle enthusiasts, race fans, Jeep Week visitors, and the thousands of guests attending Daytona Beach's world-famous special events throughout the year.

What Makes Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus Different?

* Authentic brick oven built inside a customized International bus

* Traditional artisan pizza cooked at high temperatures for exceptional flavor

* Fresh handmade mozzarella

* Premium San Marzano-style tomatoes

* Homemade desserts including fresh-filled cannoli

* Made-to-order pizzas using premium ingredients

* A one-of-a-kind dining experience unlike anything else in Central Florida

The relocation also positions the Pizza Bus at the gateway to Daytona Beach's entertainment district, making it an ideal stop before concerts, nightlife, beach visits, and major events including **Biketoberfest**, **Bike Week**, **Jeep Beach**, **Speedweeks**, and countless festivals held throughout the year.

Grand Opening Celebration Coming Soon

A Grand Opening celebration for Neptune's Bar & Grill and Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus will be announced soon, featuring live entertainment, food specials, community events, and media opportunities. Food bloggers, YouTube creators, travel influencers, motorcycle media, local television stations, newspapers, radio personalities, and social media influencers are invited to attend and experience the newest addition to Main Street.

Employment Opportunities

As Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus and Neptune's Bar & Grill prepare for their grand opening, the company is actively hiring for all positions.

Individuals interested in joining the team are invited to schedule a **confidential Zoom interview** by visiting **www.PhilipSimonetta.com** Interviews are being scheduled now, and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply early as the businesses prepare to open one of Daytona Beach's newest dining and entertainment destinations.



Media Contact

**Philip Simonetta**

Owner

Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus

Neptune's Bar & Grill

14 North Hollywood Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

SIMONETTASPIZZA@GMAIL.COM

For media interviews, influencer collaborations, grand opening information, or event coverage, please contact Philip Simonetta directly AT SIMONETTASPIZZA@GMAIL.COM

About Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus

Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus is an artisan mobile pizzeria built inside a custom International bus featuring a genuine brick oven. Known for authentic handcrafted pizzas, premium imported ingredients, homemade desserts, and an unforgettable customer experience, the Pizza Bus is expanding its presence to Daytona Beach as part of the revitalization of the historic Main Street entertainment district.

MEET PHILIP SIMONETTA

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