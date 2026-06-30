Goldhofer Inc. Selects Hickory for Its U.S. Headquarters and First North American Production Facility

NORTH CAROLINA, June 30 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced Goldhofer Inc., a global manufacturer of heavy transport and airport ground support equipment, will create 80 new jobs in Catawba County. The German company says it will invest more than $19.5 million to build its first North American assembly and production facility in Hickory.

“We are delighted to welcome Goldhofer to Catawba County,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina has more advanced manufacturing talent than any other state in the Southeast, offering global companies a skilled workforce, a strong ecosystem for innovation, and a great business climate for growth.”

With roots tracing back to 1705 and formal establishment in 1946, Goldhofer has grown from a small forge operation into an internationally recognized leader in premium transport solutions. Headquartered in Memmingen, Germany, the company employs approximately 1,000 people globally and generates annual sales of more than $350 million, with manufacturing, service, and sales operations spanning Europe, North America, India, and the Middle East. Goldhofer’s product portfolio includes heavy-duty mechanical and self-propelled trailers for demanding industrial loads along with airport technology products, including towbarless aircraft tractors used by major airlines worldwide.

The new Hickory facility will be constructed at Trivium Corporate Center, with an initial 80,000-square-foot production hall.

“When we thought about where Goldhofer needs to grow in North America, North Carolina kept rising to the top. Skilled people, solid infrastructure, and a business environment that supports manufacturing. We’re committing to the US for the long haul, and Hickory is where we will start the next chapter,” said David Weinmann, CEO of Goldhofer Inc.

“German companies and North Carolina share a commitment to workforce development,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Combined with our East Coast location and our exceptional quality of life, our continued investments in talent and innovation position North Carolina to attract and grow foreign investment for years to come.”

The new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.7 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company establish in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is an outstanding win for Catawba County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Mark Hollo. “Goldhofer will be in great company in Hickory and will join a stellar corporate community that is poised to support them for many years to come.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Hickory.



