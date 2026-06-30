Jayhawk Watershed work to abandon storm tunnel under Outdoor Aquatic Center near Watson Park

The City of Lawrence will begin the next phase of Jayhawk Watershed work on Monday, July 6, with construction planned near Watson Park, Tennessee Street and 7th Street.

This phase will install a new storm tunnel through Watson Park to the south side of 7th Street. The new tunnel will allow the City to abandon the existing storm sewer under the Outdoor Aquatic Center before the renovation project moves forward.

The work is part of the larger Jayhawk Watershed project, which is improving stormwater infrastructure in central Lawrence and helping address aging underground systems that serve the area.

In addition to the storm sewer work, crews will replace curb on the east side of Tennessee Street between 6th Street and 8th Street. After the storm sewer work is complete, City crews will mill and overlay Tennessee Street from 6th Street to 9th Street.

Tennessee Street

Tennessee Street will be reduced to one lane between 6th Street and 9th Street. This traffic impact is expected to last until early October, pending weather or other delays.

Parking will not be allowed on Tennessee Street between 7th Street and 8th Street during construction.

7th Street

Later in the week of July 6, 7th Street will be fully closed between Tennessee Street and Kentucky Street. This closure is expected to remain in place until late July or early August, pending weather or other delays.

The sidewalk on the south side of 7th Street will also be closed between Tennessee Street and Kentucky Street.

Watson Park

The basketball court in Watson Park will be closed during this work. The playground areas along Kentucky Street will remain open.

No change to operations for the Outdoor Aquatic Center is anticipated as part of this phase of work.

The City understands this work will affect people who live, travel, park and spend time near Watson Park. These impacts are necessary to complete important stormwater improvements, prepare for the future Outdoor Aquatic Center renovation project and support safer, more reliable infrastructure in the area.

More information about the Jayhawk Watershed project is available at lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov