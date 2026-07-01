LK Psychotherapy expands LGBTQIA+ and Indigenous mental health services in Ontario

From comprehensive assessments to ongoing treatment planning, LK Psychotherapy's experienced clinical team works collaboratively with clients and families as equal partners in the healing process. Smiling veteran in Army shirt participating in group therapy session for addiction treatment in Orange County A woman sits quietly in a windswept field of golden grass, a peaceful moment reflecting the calm and connection that culturally responsive mental health care can offer. LK Psychotherapy is expanding access to therapy services for Indigenous communities. I

Ontario therapy practice offers new LGBTQIA+ assessment, Indigenous trauma recovery services

Many clients prefer a therapist who understands their lived experience. Representation matters. We are committed to building a diverse team so every client feels seen, understood, and supported.” — Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy , a virtual mental health practice serving clients across Ontario, has launched a free online assessment for LGBTQIA+ individuals and is highlighting its specialized Indigenous trauma recovery services during Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month.The practice, founded and led by registered social worker and psychotherapist Lethicia Foadjo, MSW RSW, provides trauma-informed and culturally responsive care. All services are offered virtually throughout Ontario.Free LGBTQIA+ assessment now available onlineThe new assessment, available on the LK Psychotherapy website, helps LGBTQIA+ individuals explore whether identity-based stress is affecting their mental health. The brief, private tool examines how minority stress, identity pressures and relational challenges may be shaping a person’s well-being and points toward appropriate support options.“Many clients feel more comfortable working with a therapist who understands aspects of their lived experience,” Foadjo said. “Representation matters. We are committed to building a diverse team so every client feels seen, understood, and supported..”This month, the practice also announced it is welcoming a new trans male therapist whose clinical work focuses on identity exploration, trauma recovery, relationship concerns and life transitions for LGBTQIA+ clients.Indigenous trauma recovery services offered year-roundIn recognition of National Indigenous History Month, LK Psychotherapy is reaffirming its services for First Nations, Métis and Inuit clients. The practice provides dedicated Indigenous trauma recovery services that address the lasting impact of historical and intergenerational trauma while honoring each client’s cultural identity and personal experiences. More information is available at lkpsychotherapy.ca/services/indigenous-trauma-recovery.Accessible virtual care across OntarioLK Psychotherapy offers individual, couples, family and specialized trauma-informed therapy for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, burnout, grief, relationship challenges and major life transitions. The practice has also expanded mental health educational resources on its website, including self-assessment tools to help visitors recognize common concerns and determine when professional support may be beneficial.“Our goal is to meet people where they are,” Foadjo said. “Whether someone is navigating trauma, identity-related concerns, cultural challenges or major life changes, we want them to know that support is available and healing is possible.”About LK PsychotherapyLK Psychotherapy provides inclusive, trauma-informed individual, couples, family, and specialized therapy services virtually throughout Ontario. To learn more, visit lkpsychotherapy.ca.

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