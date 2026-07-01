Mesa County declares local disaster emergency for Snyder Fire

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a local disaster emergency declaration June 30 to strengthen the County's response to the Snyder Fire and support ongoing firefighting and emergency operations.

The declaration helps the County coordinate with state and federal partners, activate emergency response plans and access additional resources as needed. It does not change evacuation orders or impose new restrictions on residents.

The Snyder Fire started June 27 on federal land in Utah. The fire later merged with the Jones and Knowles fires. As fire activity increased, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state disaster emergency, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control assumed management of the fire as a State Responsibility Fire.

"Our priority is protecting the people and communities affected by the Snyder Fire," Board Chair JJ Fletcher said. "This declaration gives Mesa County the flexibility to work alongside our local, state and federal partners and ensure responders have the support they need as this incident continues."

The declaration also activates applicable emergency plans, confirms Mesa County's request for continued state assistance and allows the County to temporarily suspend certain administrative policies to ensure resources can be deployed quickly during the emergency.

Mesa County continues to coordinate with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, local fire agencies, law enforcement and emergency management partners to support firefighting operations and protect the community.

Residents should continue to rely on official sources for the latest information on evacuations, road closures and fire conditions. Emergency alerts will continue to be issued as conditions warrant.

For the latest verified Snyder Fire updates, follow the ​official Snyder Fire 2026 Facebook page .

For the latest updates on evacuations, road closures, and containment progress, visit the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office CrimeWatch page .

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center's Emergency and Community Notification System .

County and fire officials appreciate that community members want to reach out and help during the Snyder fire. Here are suggestions from the command team overseeing the incident.

Most appreciated by firefighters:

Food donations: