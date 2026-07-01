All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday, July 3, 2026, to celebrate Independence Day. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.
The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.
The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is closed on Saturday, July 4, 2026.
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Garfield County closures on July 3 to observe Independence Day
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