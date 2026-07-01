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2026 CCDA Commission to Community Event Monterey County

Join the California Commission on Disability Access (CCDA) and the Civil Rights Office of Monterey County for a Commission to Community event in Monterey County. This hybrid gathering will bring together small business owners, people with disabilities, and community members for a meaningful conversation about advancing access and inclusion across the county.

The program will include a panel discussion on disability access and to hear updates on Monterey County’s Website Accessibility initiative.

Whether you are a business owner or a member of the disability community, this event offers an opportunity to learn from one another, build connections, and support more inclusive practices.

**This is a hybrid event.**

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026 

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location and Address: 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA 93901

Register for this hybrid event via Zoom.

Resources

  • 2026 CCDA Commission to Community Event Monterey County Flyer (PDF)

 

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2026 CCDA Commission to Community Event Monterey County

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