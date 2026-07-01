USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds Inactivation Ceremony

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 29, 2026) - The crew of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) held an Inactivation Ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, June 29, 2026.

The ceremony brought together current and former crew members, family, and friends to celebrate the ship’s 35 years of active service prior to transitioning to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to decommission.

Rear Adm. Todd Weeks, director, In-Service Submarines and Industrial Base and former commanding officer of USS Alexandria from 2011 to 2013, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

During his remarks, Weeks discussed the enduring legacy of Alexandria and her crew, the missions they accomplished, and the strength of the submarine force.

“Through every chapter, Alexandria remained ready,” said Weeks. “Ready in distance seas. Ready in times of crisis. Ready whenever the nation called. And while this submarine now prepares to sail into the sunset, her legacy will endure. It lives on in the Sailors who manned her. It lives on in the families who supported these Sailors.”

Captain Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, spoke on Alexandria’s achievements during her final months in service while assigned to CSS 11.

“For the crew of Alexandria, my short summary of your accomplishments over the past year does not do it justice,” said Sylvia. “I can only express my gratitude and pride for what you all have done for Squadron 11 and Third Fleet.”

In attendance were eight of Alexandria’s former commanding officers and several chiefs of the boat. Additionally, “plankowners” or original crew members from the ship’s commissioning crew, were at the ceremony, including retired Navy Capt. Paul Norman, the ship’s first commanding officer and retired Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Douglas Muller, the ship’s first chief of the boat.

“I am so thankful to be here for this,” said Muller. “I am also thankful to the Navy to think highly of the boat, to bring all these people back to appreciate her one last time.”

Prior to the ceremony, Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarine) Codey Hill, currently assigned to Alexandria, recalled memories from his time aboard.

“We faced a lot of adversity, fought through it, and were able to overcome, and complete operations in support of the fleet’s area commanders,” said Hill. “Alexandria’s time in service is what this crew represents. Being able to deploy, to be at the tip of the spear, and to always be willing to fight and push the line, as we say. It's always good to see that a crew fights just as hard as the ship does.”

During her time in service, Alexandria completed 14 overseas deployments throughout the Mediterranean Sea, Arctic Ocean, Persian Gulf, and Indo-Pacific regions, including a historic 2004 around-the-world deployment through the Arctic. The submarine supported multiple operations, including Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, an Arctic Ice Exercise, and security operations in the Indo-Pacific, steaming over one million miles in her lifetime.

Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 2nd Class Kenyomo Tatum, currently assigned to Alexandria, remembered memories from time spent in the boat’s galley.

“I’ve served my time here feeding the crew, making sure morale was up,” said Tatum. “It's just a true testament of what submarine culture is, all different walks of life coming together to make great things happen. We all come together as a crew over good meals and in celebration of completing good work. It will be good to retire her and see her finish her time in service.”

Throughout her time in service, Alexandria earned multiple unit level honors, including a Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and several Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) awards, recognizing operational excellence, combat readiness, and superior performance by her crew.

“This crew’s leadership has put blood, sweat, and tears into the training the next generation of Sailors on board,” said Cmdr. Donald Coomes, commanding officer, USS Alexandria. “It has been a pleasure to see the Alexandria through her lifetime as the 14th and final commanding officer.”

Commissioned on June 29, 1991, Alexandria is the third vessel to bear the name and is the 46th Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine. Her motto, “Twice as Strong,” denotes the fact she is named for Alexandria, Virginia and Alexandria, Louisiana.

Alexandria is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.