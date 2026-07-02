Texas Doula Association Survey Finds Doulas Concerned About Financial Sustainability

More than 150 Doulas across Texas participated in survey, sharing workforce insights while navigating complex professional pressures

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Doula Association (TDA), a Doula-led movement and non-profit organization centered on advocacy, autonomy, and reimbursement, today announced the results of its first poll for Doulas by Doulas. The Texas Doula Workforce Survey, sponsored by TDA was conducted with insight from 156 active Doulas across Texas between May and June 2025. Every Doula who participated received a $50 gift card from TDA as part of its vision to give Doulas greater opportunities to get paid more.

“In Texas we can’t expect better outcomes for mothers and babies if Doulas who support families through pregnancy and birth are underpaid and unsupported. This survey makes it clear that we can do better,” said DeAnna VonBartheld, President and co-founder of TDA and Founder of DelvaDoulas. “We are thrilled to have kicked off the state’s first Doula Workforce Survey with such incredible participation and at the same time excited to have compensated Doulas for their valuable time and shared experiences as we work together to create happier, healthier reproductive support systems for Texas families.”

The survey looked at key findings across eight categories including demographics, work, expenses, advocacy, Doula training and background, services and pay, external environment and TDA membership. Key results from the survey include:

- More than half of respondents (55%) reported earning less than $10,000 from Doula services in 2024, with an average annual Doula income of approximately $19,000, underscoring the financial challenges many Doulas face;

- 73% of participants identified as women between the ages of 26 and 46;

- Respondents reported living and working across the state of Texas, although there were the highest concentrations in Central Texas. With the highest residential representation in Travis county (16%) and Harris (12%) county and the highest occupational representation in Travis county (29%) and Dallas county (22%). Data shows Doulas work in a wider range of counties than they live in, indicating broader reach;

- Survey respondents represent a wide range of experience, from newly practicing Doulas to those with decades in the field, with an average of about six years of practice. Most identify as birth Doulas (84%), and many also provide postpartum support (58%), with a significant number offering full-spectrum (35%) and loss Doula care (23%), highlighting the broad scope of services Doulas provide; and,

- The majority (96%) of respondents reported they see advocacy work as a part of their work as a Doula. Similarly, when asked to rank the importance of advocacy work on a scale from 1-5, with 1 being “Not as important” and 6 being “Very important,” 69% of respondents ranked advocacy as “Very important.” When asked “How much time do you allocate to engaging with policymakers and legislation to improve maternal health outcomes, expand doula access and promote equitable practices?” The majority of respondents indicated “less than 5 hours a month.”

When asked, as a Doula practicing in Texas, what are the biggest hurdles you face? Most did not answer the open-ended question; however, those respondents that did, mention institutional and cultural barriers such as limited acceptance of Doulas in medical settings, inconsistent compensation, and challenges balancing workload with advocacy for clients.

VonBartheld continued: “This survey provides one of the clearest pictures we have ever had of Texas' Doula workforce. The findings reinforce what many Doulas experience every day: families need their support, yet many Doulas struggle to sustain this work financially. Despite these challenges, Doulas continue to provide essential services with remarkable resilience, dedication, and innovation. When Doulas are supported, families are better supported and communities are stronger. TDA is committed to turning these findings into action that strengthens the Doula profession, advances maternal health and improves outcomes for Texas families.”

TDA invites you to join its current fundraising efforts, learn more here about investing in the future of Doulas in Texas. If you are interested in the Texas Doula Workforce survey results, visit here.

About Texas Doula Association

Texas Doula Association (TDA) is a collective group of reproductive professionals dedicated to supporting and advocating for the Doula profession in Texas. Its mission is to advocate for fair wages, representation in legislation, and improve access to Doula services, particularly for Medicaid recipients to establish high standards of care and reduce barriers for those entering the profession. Learn more at www.TexasDoulaAssociation.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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