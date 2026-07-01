Arkansas Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Webster Parish Crash

Minden – On June 29, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near U.S. Highway 371. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Kyle Ricks of Crossett, AR.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ricks, was traveling east on Interstate 20. At the same time, a 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 20 ahead of the Chevrolet. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Ricks, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment on the part of Ricks is suspected. Standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of making good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every person inside a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]