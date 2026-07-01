Police investigating fatal collision involving a juvenile cyclist in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on June 30 in which a juvenile cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., a juvenile female was riding a bicycle in the roadway of the 2000 block of Daniels Road when she fell off the bicycle into the path of a 2004 Sterling LT9500 dump truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. As of this release, Daniels Road remains closed. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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