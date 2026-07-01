Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Plans for Annual July 4th Fireworks Celebration, Including an Illuminating Drone Show to Mark ...

Sponsored by CA and presented by the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center, live musical entertainment will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a performance by Chasing Straight, followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m. by Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to the CA Lakefront for one of Columbia’s most cherished annual traditions,” said Shawn MacInnes, President/CEO, CA. “We’re especially pleased to continue our partnership with Merriweather Arts & Culture Center, Howard County and the many organizations that help make this event happen. Every year, the celebration showcases what makes Columbia a great place to live - a strong sense of community, neighbors coming together, and a shared experience that people look forward to year after year. Our team puts in a tremendous amount of work to create a safe, welcoming event, and we look forward to celebrating with the community.”

Food

Food trucks will be located in the Columbia Lakefront parking lot from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. This year’s participating food truck lineup includes: Bebo’s Mac Shack; Burgers & Bunz; Cousins Maine Lobster; Greek on the Go; Krazed & Infused Popcorn; Kona Ice; Malik’s Ice Cream; Pacha Mama Juice; Smokin’ Dough; Taco Joint; Tasty Treats & More; Tima’s Soft Serve; and Travelin’ Toms Coffee.

Drone Show and Fireworks

Produced by Sky Elements (a finalist on season 19 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent), the drone show will feature an aerial display of illuminated drones moving in precise formations to create patterns and digital artwork across the night sky. Drone shows are considered an environmentally friendly complement to traditional fireworks because they do not produce smoke and have significantly less noise.

American Fireworks Company will produce this year’s fireworks show and continues a tradition that has been part of our nation’s Independence Day celebrations since its earliest years as fireworks were featured during one of the first organized Independence Day celebrations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1777.

Parking and Traffic

There will be free public parking will be available at several locations throughout Downtown Columbia, including The Mall in Columbia, the Merriweather District, Symphony Woods Garage, One and Two Merriweather garages, and Sterrett Place North.

The lot at 10324 Little Patuxent Parkway will be reserved exclusively for ADA parking beginning at 2:00 p.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid ADA placard or license plate is required for entry. Due to road closures, the lot will only be accessible by vehicle before 6:00 p.m. After 6:00 p.m., access will be limited to Mall Ring Road.

There is no public parking at the Columbia Lakefront and the Whole Foods parking lots will close at 6:00 p.m. and will not reopen until approximately 11:00 p.m.

Furthermore, the Howard County Police Department will close both directions of Little Patuxent Parkway between Symphony Woods Road and Governor Warfield Parkway from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on the 4th. Little Patuxent Parkway between Broken Land Parkway and Symphony Woods Road will also be closed from about 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. Significant traffic delays in the area can be expected.

For attendees looking to beat the traffic this July 4th, bicycling is the perfect way to get to and from this year’s event. Free bicycle parking will be available at the Bike Corral located at 10175 Wincopin Circle (next to GrillMarx) between the hours of 1:00 and 10:00 p.m.

For more information about Howard County’s July 4th Fireworks celebration, visit Recreation & Parks’ “Howard County's July 4th Fireworks” webpage.