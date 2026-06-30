BTHC Celebrates 25 Years of Free Tax Services!

For 25 years, the Boston Tax Help Coalition has provided free tax preparation to Boston residents, and the 2026 season was no exception. Across more than 30 tax sites citywide, over 330 volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns, generating $22 million in refunds returned directly to our communities.

Volunteers completing tax training at the Center for Working Families.

Residents like Sonia R., who filed in person at Chinatown Main Streets, felt that impact firsthand. Her refund will help support her family as her son prepares to start college this fall. This year alone, taxpayers saved more than $3 million in filing fees.

In addition to free tax preparation, residents had the opportunity to connect with additional support. Six tax sites offered Financial Check-Ups (FCU), free, 15-minute sessions to help residents understand their credit and strengthen their financial footing. The program grew this season to include four new Coalition members: Boston Housing Authority-Charlestown, Community Economic Development Center, Codman Square Health Center, and DotHouse Health. They joined Urban Edge and the Center for Working Families, where FCU sessions also served as a touchpoint for existing and new financial coaching clients.

The Coalition continued its outreach to residents with disabilities. Disability Ambassador Lynn Dann visited more than nine organizations throughout February and March, reaching over 134 community members. Through the Free Tax Preparation for the Boston Disability Community initiative, the Coalition's nine-year partnership with DEAF Inc. delivered accessible services for deaf and hard-of-hearing residents, completing 887 returns and making 64 additional referrals to community filing organizations.

The BTHC is looking ahead to the 2027 tax season and remains committed to serving Boston residents for many years to come.

Need help with an amended return or a prior year? Appointments are still available at some tax sites through October 2025. Learn more at boston.gov/tax-sites. Bostonians interested in additional financial literacy programs and resources can visit boston.gov/working-families.