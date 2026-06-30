City of Boston Issues Excessive Heat Warning From Wednesday, July 1, Through Friday, July 3

The City’s excessive heat warning will lead to cooling centers being activated, additional support for residents, along with a recommendation to reschedule most outdoor events.

Mayor Michelle Wu today issued an excessive heat warning for the City of Boston beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 3 due to the current weather forecasts. The highest heat indices for this period of time are expected to range from 105 degrees to 112 degrees without significant reprieve in the evening and overnight hours.

The City of Boston is taking immediate action to provide heat relief to residents and visitors. During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experiences a 10-15% increase in calls to 9-1-1 for people of all ages. Anyone can feel the impacts of extreme heat, regardless of age or medical conditions. Some of the resources available include: AlertBoston, the City’s opt-in emergency alert system that provides guidance during major emergencies; cooling resources across the city; educational materials focused on kids’ safety; Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations that will operate as cooling centers; state-owned pools; and participating cultural institutions offering free admission to Boston residents, including the Museum of Science, Institute of Contemporary Art, Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, and John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. All information about these and other City resources are available at boston.gov/heat.

“Boston has welcomed visitors and residents this summer with vibrant events, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings across our neighborho∂ods, and we are asking everyone to spread the word about the upcoming intense heat expected in our region. Symptoms of heat illness can occur quickly and affect people of all ages, so it’s especially important to plan ahead. Please stay hydrated, use City cooling resources, and check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially older adults, young children, and those with underlying health conditions,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our priority is ensuring everyone can safely enjoy all the Summer activities, and I’m grateful to our City departments working around the clock to connect residents with the resources they need to stay safe and cool.”

This year, the City has updated its heat preparedness categorization thresholds and language for hot weather events to be in line with other partners and ensure resources are allocated efficiently. Instead of declaring a heat emergency, the City of Boston will now issue an excessive heat warning for 1 day of a heat index of 105°F or above for 2 or more consecutive hours or a temperature increase of at least 25°F within a 24-hour period of time with the high temperature reaching 90°F or above. Additionally, the City will now issue a heat advisory if there is a heat index of 95°F for 2 hours over 2 consecutive days or 1 day with a heat index of 100°F for 2 consecutive hours.

The City’s excessive heat warning will lead to cooling centers being activated, additional support for residents, along with a recommendation to reschedule most outdoor events. These updated thresholds, made in coordination with the Boston Public Health Commission and state partners, position the City to better respond to extreme heat events and ensure residents, visitors and families are safe and connected to resources.

“Over the next few days, the City will experience extreme heat. We encourage everyone to take necessary precautions such as staying hydrated and to be on the lookout for individuals showing signs of heat related illnesses,” said Chief of Emergency Preparedness Adrian Jordan. “For more information regarding the symptoms of heat related illnesses and tips on how to stay cool visit boston.gov/heat!

Stay Informed

Residents can sign up to receive updates through AlertBoston, the City’s emergency mass notification system, by phone, text, or email for information regarding extreme weather events. AlertBoston notifications are available in 11 languages.

Residents, families and visitors are encouraged to visit boston.gov/heat, a city webpage with resources and tips to prepare for and stay safe during heat events. The page also has specific information for parents, older adults, people with disabilities, unhoused individuals, and others.

Places to Cool Off

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find an updated list of splash pads, pool locations and their operating hours at Boston.gov/pools.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are available during normal business hours on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 for people to come in and cool off. Find locations and hours at Boston.gov/BCYF. On Friday, July 3, the following community centers and pools will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m unless otherwise noted below.

BCYF Clougherty Pool (will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Charlestown

BCYF Condon Community Center (pool), South Boston

BCYF Curley Community Center (beach), South Boston

BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center, Jamaica Plain

BCYF Holland Community Center, Dorchester

BCYF Hyde Park Community Center

BCYF Marshall Community Center (pool), Dorchester

BCYF Mattahunt Community Center (pool), Mattapan

BCYF Mildred Avenue Community Center (pool), Mattapan

BCYF Quincy Community Center (pool), Chinatown

BCYF Shelburne Community Center, Roxbury

BCYF Tobin Community Center, Mission Hill

BCYF Vine Street Community Center, Roxbury

BCYF Draper Pool, West Roxbury

BCYF Flaherty Pool, Roslindale

BCYF Mason Pool, Roxbury

BCYF Paris Street Pool, East Boston

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. Patrons are welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

In an effort to ensure that residents have wider access to spaces to cool down, get relief from the heat, and have an enjoyable cultural experiences, the following Boston cultural institutions will offer free admission to Boston residents:

The Mayor issued the following heat safety tips:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found on boston.gov/heat.

If you can not avoid being outside, take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you are not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

To help prevent electrical fires, always plug air conditioners and fans directly into a wall outlet. Never use extension cords or overload power strips, as these can overheat and create a serious fire hazard.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they are wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

If you are an older adult and need help getting to a cooler space, the Age Strong Commission offers discounted taxi vouchers for seniors and people with disabilities. Call 617-635-4366 for more information.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Information and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Boston Public Health Commission's emergency shelters have air conditioning and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are 90 degrees or above, amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. In anticipation of this extreme heat event, amnesty has been preemptively declared for Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a cool respite from the heat.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

Boston Public Health Commission’s street outreach teams providing recovery services continue operating as normal from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends transporting people to shelter, day spaces, treatment, home, or places of origin. During this stretch of extreme heat, outreach workers will be passing out water to those who need it.

Youth and Outdoor Safety:

Hot weather affects infants and young children more than most adults because they heat up more quickly and sweat less. The potential impacts of heat on childhood health and development can be lifelong.

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

If you have a child under the age of 10 in your home, install child window guards in addition to screens on any open window that is more than 12 feet above ground. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Parents, guardians, and educators can visit boston.gov/cool-kids to make an action plan and review heat guides for children.

Shoes should be worn outdoors, including on splash pads, spray decks, playgrounds, and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

The City of Boston’s work is guided by the Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston framework to prepare for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston.