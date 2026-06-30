New Watch Party for World Cup Game Between US and Bosnia and Herzegovina Announced

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway will serve as the location for the watch party on Wednesday, July 1.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a free, family-friendly watch party for the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup match inviting residents and visitors to cheer on Team USA and celebrate Boston as a host city and the momentum created by fans from all over the world.

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway will serve as the location for the watch party on Wednesday, July 1, amid a heat wave that is expected to bring high temperatures to the region this week. This event has limited capacity, and attendees must register in advance online.

“Sports bring us together as one big community, no matter where we live or who we root for, and Boston is keeping up the incredible momentum from the World Cup,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As Team USA prepares to play Bosnia and Herzegovina and we head into a heat wave, we thank our partners at Boston Red Sox and Crossroads Presents for working with us to provide safe, welcoming spaces where fans can stay cool, watch the match, and enjoy the game with family and friends.”

Watch parties are part of Mayor Wu’s efforts to host free, community‑based events for everyone to enjoy the World Cup festivities. To date, the City of Boston has hosted four community watch parties for Spain vs. Cabo Verde, Brazil vs. Haiti, Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, and Colombia vs. Portugal. These gatherings have brought the excitement of the World Cup directly into Boston’s neighborhoods, creating welcoming spaces for residents to come together close to home.

“The energy and economic vitality the World Cup has brought to Boston have been absolutely unmatched. I am incredibly excited to keep that momentum going right in the heart of our city's sports scene with a watch party at MGM Music Hall at Fenway,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “There is nothing quite like celebrating these historic moments surrounded by the passion and spirit of Boston fans. Go Team USA!”

Three additional watch parties are scheduled for the semifinals and the final in July, with more events in development.

Additionally, the City has compiled a list of free watch parties taking place across Boston for the knockout stage matches. Information on locations and additional details can be found at boston.gov/watchparties