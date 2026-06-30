Boston Tax Help Coalition Celebrates 2026 Tax Volunteers

On Wednesday, May 20, over 100 volunteers, partners, and City of Boston staff gathered at The Haven in Jamaica Plain for the Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC) Volunteer Appreciation event. That evening, the BTHC recognized the generous commitment of the 2026 volunteers who completed a minimum of 15 hours of tax training and committed to a weekly shift at our partner sites.

This year, the Coalition named Kevin Korzeniewski as the 2026 Volunteer of the Year. Kevin first encountered VITA back in 2008 while in law school, and after returning to the Boston area, a Free Tax Help ad on the MBTA caught his eye. He knew right away it was a sign to jump back into supporting his community.

Kevin and Carshena at the Volunteer Appreciation Event.

Kevin has now supported DotHouse Health in Dorchester through three tax seasons and has earned his advanced certification every year. During tax season, he commits to up to three days a week, four hours at a time. Across three seasons, that dedication has added up to over 400 hours of service.

"That kind of consistency has made him a pillar of the site", explains Carshena B., DotHouse's Site Coordinator.

Kevin, who lives in Dorchester, says he's drawn back each season by the people around him and the opportunity to help train newer volunteers. DotHouse is part of a volunteering collaboration that the BTHC hosts with Professor Jeffrey Leafer at Curry College. This past season, over 17 accounting students participated in VITA and directly supported DotHouse and Codman Square. Kevin takes genuine pride in working alongside them, many of whom are filing their own taxes for the very first time.

"They are so eager to help out," said Kevin.

Throughout his three years, one appointment in particular has stayed with him. A mother came in with her two small children, stressed and short on time. It was her first visit to DotHouse. Kevin worked through her return carefully, and when he found she qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit, the refund she received moved her to tears.

"To her, it was almost a life-changing amount of money," he said. "It was really rewarding to see how much it meant to her."

His genuine enthusiasm and dedication have not gone unnoticed.

"Kevin builds meaningful connections with the individuals we serve," said Carshena, who nominated him for the award. "He maintains a positive, patient attitude when faced with unexpected challenges or slow progress."

We're proud to honor Kevin as our 2026 Volunteer of the Year. His advice to anyone considering joining? "If you have the energy and the passion, don't be scared. Taxes might seem intimidating at first," Kevin says. It's the same patience and reassurance that Carshena has watched him offer taxpayers and new volunteers. "The BTHC provides the training, and the other volunteers and site coordinators are there to support you. There's a team that wants you to succeed."

To join Kevin and over 340 other volunteers next tax season, sign up for recruitment updates.