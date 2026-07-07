Kona Wedding Officiant® Earns Federal Trademark Registration on the USPTO Principal Register

Deanna DiMichele, Kona Wedding Officiant® Kona Wedding Officiant® Logo Beach Wedding Ceremony In Hawaii

Big Island wedding company secures federal trademark protection after overcoming a "primarily geographically descriptive" refusal—without hiring an attorney.

Building a recognizable brand takes years of dedication” — Deanna DiMichele

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Wedding Officiant®, one of the Big Island's leading wedding and elopement companies, has officially secured federal trademark registration on the Principal Register of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), granting the company the highest level of trademark protection available under U.S. law.

Founder Deanna DiMichele successfully prepared, filed, and prosecuted the trademark application herself—without the assistance of a trademark attorney.

The registration marks the successful conclusion of a multi-year process that began when the USPTO initially refused the application, determining that "Kona Wedding Officiant" was primarily geographically descriptive because the name identifies a region on Hawaiʻi Island where the services are provided.

To overcome the refusal, DiMichele demonstrated that the name had acquired distinctiveness through years of continuous use, customer recognition, and marketplace reputation. Under U.S. trademark law, this means consumers recognize Kona Wedding Officiant® as identifying one specific company rather than simply describing wedding officiant services in Kona.

"Building a recognizable brand takes years of dedication," said Deanna DiMichele, founder of Kona Wedding Officiant. "When the USPTO initially viewed the name as merely geographic, I knew our clients experienced it differently. I studied trademark law, assembled the evidence, and proved that Kona Wedding Officiant® represents a trusted business—not just a place. Receiving registration on the Principal Register without legal representation is one of the accomplishments I'm most proud of as a small business owner."

Registration on the USPTO Principal Register provides significant legal advantages, including:

-A legal presumption of nationwide ownership of the trademark.

-Exclusive nationwide rights to use the mark in connection with the registered services.

-Stronger enforcement rights against infringement and copycat businesses.

-The ability to use the federally registered trademark symbol (®).

-A publicly recognized federal record establishing ownership of the brand.

Founded in 2017, Kona Wedding Officiant has grown from a one-person business into a full-service wedding company offering officiants, photographers, videographers, musicians, florals, and complete elopement planning throughout Hawaiʻi Island.

The company has performed more than 1,000 weddings and elopements, earning hundreds of five-star reviews while becoming one of the highest-reviewed wedding companies on the Big Island. Kona Wedding Officiant® has also earned multiple industry honors, including induction into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame and numerous WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards, along with Better Business Bureau recognition since 2018.

DiMichele's path to officiating combines education, photography, and a passion for creating meaningful ceremonies. A Hawaiʻi resident since 2010, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religion along with a post-baccalaureate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Before founding Kona Wedding Officiant, she worked as a professional wedding photographer and public school teacher—experiences that continue to shape the company's thoughtful, detail-oriented approach to serving couples.

For couples planning a wedding, elopement, or vow renewal on Hawaiʻi Island, the federal registration offers additional confidence that the Kona Wedding Officiant® name represents the original, federally protected company they have come to recognize and trust.

About Kona Wedding Officiant®: Founded in 2017 by Deanna DiMichele, Kona Wedding Officiant® is a full-service wedding and elopement company serving Hawaiʻi Island. The company specializes in beach weddings, intimate elopements, vow renewals, destination weddings, and complete ceremony planning, supported by a trusted team of officiants, photographers, videographers, musicians, and wedding professionals.

With more than 1,000 ceremonies performed, hundreds of five-star reviews, and a federally registered trademark on the USPTO Principal Register, Kona Wedding Officiant continues to set the standard for personalized wedding experiences on the Big Island. Website: www.konaweddingofficiant.com

Media Contact Deanna DiMichele Founder & Lead Officiant Kona Wedding Officiant 77-6563 Aliʻi Drive Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740 Phone: (808) 209-6275 Email: konaweddingofficiant@gmail.com Website: www.konaweddingofficiant.com

Deanna DiMichele Kona Wedding Officiant® Big Island Hawaii Ceremony

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