EXTERIOR MEDICS NAMED A 2026 TOP WORKPLACE BY WTOP NEWS

Exterior Medics Named a Top Workplace in 2026 The award winning team at Exterior Medics

Exterior Medics has been named a winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award by WTOP News.

Being named a WTOP Top Workplace is a reflection of what matters most to us: our people. It affirms that we've built an environment where employees feel supported and take pride in their work.” — Mark Watson and Joe LeVecchi, Founders, Exterior Medics

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exterior Medics has been named a winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award by WTOP News. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage, a leading employee engagement technology partner.

The Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations that prioritize a people-first culture and foster an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. Survey responses measure key aspects of the workplace experience, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

Since its founding, Exterior Medics has built its reputation on taking care of both customers and employees. The company believes exceptional customer experiences begin with an engaged and supported workforce. By fostering a culture built on collaboration, professional growth, accountability, and service, Exterior Medics continues to attract and retain talented team members who are passionate about helping homeowners protect and improve their homes.

"Being named a WTOP Top Workplace is a reflection of what matters most to us: our people. It affirms that we've built an environment where employees feel supported, take pride in their work, and have opportunities to grow in their careers. That foundation is what ultimately allows us to deliver a higher level of service to the homeowners and communities we serve every day."

— Mark Watson and Joe LeVecchi, Founders, Exterior Medics

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Top Workplaces program has a 20-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations across the country. Winners are determined solely by employee feedback, making the recognition a powerful reflection of workplace culture and employee engagement.

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