Altima Caviar Now Available at Fiora’s Bottle Shop in Houston

Altima Caviar is now available in the refrigerated retail case at Fiora’s Bottle Shop in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. A close-up of Altima Caviar tins now available for purchase at Fiora’s Bottle Shop. Retail shelves at Fiora’s Bottle Shop featuring caviar pairings, chips, seafood tins, and serving shells

Altima Caviar announces a new retail partnership with Fiora’s Bottle Shop, bringing premium caviar to Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altima Caviar has announced a new retail partnership with Fiora’s Bottle Shop , bringing premium caviar to Houston’s Montrose neighborhood inside Montrose Collective.The partnership makes it easier for Houston guests to enjoy and purchase a curated selection of Altima Caviar’s premium, sustainably farmed caviars while visiting Fiora’s Bottle Shop, a local destination known for its wine program, artisan sandwiches, and relaxed hospitality.“Luxury should be enjoyed, not reserved for special occasions,” said Alayna Steinman, Co-Owner of Altima Caviar. “Fiora’s embodies the kind of hospitality we love: thoughtful, stylish, and completely unpretentious. Together, we’re making exceptional caviar more accessible to Houston diners, whether they’re celebrating a milestone or simply enjoying a glass of wine on a Tuesday evening.”Altima Caviar is known for sourcing exceptional caviar from carefully selected farms around the world. The company focuses on transparency, education, hospitality, and approachable luxury for restaurants, retailers, private clients, and special events.Located at 888 Westheimer Road, Suite 107, Houston, Texas 77006, Fiora’s Bottle Shop has become a Montrose neighborhood favorite for curated wines and relaxed culinary experiences. The addition of Altima Caviar expands Fiora’s retail offerings and gives guests a new way to pair premium caviar with wine in one of Houston’s most vibrant dining districts.Visit Altima Caviar at Fiora’s Bottle ShopFiora’s Bottle Shop888 Westheimer Road, Suite 107Houston, Texas 77006Open Daily | Noon – 10:00 PM*Phone: `## About Altima CaviarAltima Caviar is a luxury caviar concierge and sourcing company dedicated to connecting clients with some of the world’s finest sustainably farmed caviars. Through direct relationships with premier producers and a commitment to transparency, education, and hospitality, Altima Caviar delivers an elevated caviar experience for restaurants, retailers, private clients, and special events.## Frequently Asked Questions**Where can I buy Altima Caviar in Houston?**Altima Caviar is now available at Fiora’s Bottle Shop, located at 888 Westheimer Road, Suite 107, in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.**What neighborhood is Fiora’s Bottle Shop in?**Fiora’s Bottle Shop is located in Montrose, inside Montrose Collective.**What does Altima Caviar offer?**Altima Caviar offers premium, sustainably farmed caviars for restaurants, retailers, private clients, events, and hospitality-focused experiences.**Can guests pair Altima Caviar with wine at Fiora’s Bottle Shop?**Yes. Guests can enjoy and purchase curated Altima Caviar selections while exploring Fiora’s wine program.

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