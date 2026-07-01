Resolution Minerals Advances Idaho Critical Minerals Project Amid U.S. Supply Push

Resolution’s Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project – Relationship of Antimony Ridge (Sb) with Golden Gate (Au) and Golden Gate Tungsten (W). LEFT: Drilling Rig 03 (Left) at hole HH-GG26-004 on Ds10; RIGHT: Ds8 after drilling is completed. Three holes were drilled on Ds8 (HH-GG26-010, (HH-GG26-011, and (HH-GG26-012). Taking advance of the placing the drill sites on and very close to the access Golden Gate North & South 2026 Drill targets, with Inset below showing recent drillholes.

One-third of Horse Heaven drill program complete as exploration advances at strategic Idaho gold, tungsten and antimony project

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States intensifies efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in defence, advanced manufacturing and energy technologies, Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML; OTCQB:RLMLF) has completed one-third of its 2026 drilling campaign at the Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, advancing exploration at a project targeting antimony, tungsten, gold and silver. Recent U.S. policy initiatives and tightening Chinese export controls have increased global attention on secure domestic sources of critical minerals, particularly antimony and tungsten.Resolution has completed sixteen diamond drill holes at the Golden Gate South prospect, totalling 4,470 metres (14,665 feet), representing approximately one-third of the Company's planned 13,700-metre (45,000-foot), 45-hole drilling program. Two drill rigs remain active as the campaign progresses.The drilling program is designed to define the scale and continuity of gold mineralisation at Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South, while also testing the extent of tungsten mineralisation surrounding the historic Golden Gate Tungsten Mine and a broader tungsten soil anomaly. The project forms part of Resolution's Horse Heaven Project in central Idaho, immediately adjacent to Perpetua Resources' permitted Stibnite Gold Project.The update comes as governments and manufacturers continue seeking alternative supplies of strategic minerals following tightening global trade restrictions. Antimony and tungsten are considered critical minerals by the United States and are used in defence systems, semiconductors, industrial manufacturing and clean energy technologies.Operationally, the program continues to progress on schedule. All completed drill core has been logged and photographed, with geological teams recording lithology, alteration and mineralisation before sampling. The first two batches of samples, covering drill holes HH-GG26-001 through HH-GG26-004, have been dispatched for multi-element laboratory analysis, with assay results expected as they become available.Craig Lindsay, Resolution's CEO of US Operations, stated:"I am exceedingly pleased with the drill rate we are achieving at Golden Gate South. All core needs to be carefully logged, including but not limited to lithology, alteration and mineralisation, then appropriately sampled. On this front, we are up to date. We have also submitted two large batches of samples,for which we are certainly looking forward to receiving the results."The current campaign follows Resolution's selection for FAST-41 Transparency Coverage at its neighbouring Antimony Ridge prospect, a U.S. federal initiative designed to improve transparency and coordination for strategically significant infrastructure and resource projects. Together with ongoing exploration success across Horse Heaven, the Company believes the program positions it to continue evaluating the district's potential to host significant gold and critical mineral systems.About Resolution MineralsResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX RML) is a mineral exploration company currently developing the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA with the aim of providing an end-to-end solution for domestic critical minerals supply to US defense industry.The company has assembled an experienced team with expertise across all fields of geology and development. RML has also partnered with key strategic advisors who have built major companies in the Americas.

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