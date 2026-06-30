Douglas County to host Fourth of July fireworks show at Highland Heritage Regional Park

Residents invited to celebrate Independence Day with a community fireworks display at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4

A public fireworks display will light up the sky over Highland Heritage Regional Park at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, bringing residents together for an evening of community celebration in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The professionally managed display will provide residents with a safe opportunity to enjoy fireworks, helping reduce the risks associated with use of personal fireworks, which is banned under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions currently in place.

Current restrictions allow for professional fireworks. The following safety protocols will be in place:

The fireworks will be launched from an irrigated bluegrass field, with a secured safety perimeter to keep the public out of the designated fallout zone.

The surrounding native grass has been mowed and inspected in advance to reduce fire risk.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue will monitor the site throughout the event and have the authority to stop the display if conditions become unsafe.

County staff, the Board of County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, South Metro Fire Rescue and the fireworks vendor will evaluate weather conditions leading up to the event. If conditions are not safe, the show may be delayed or canceled.

If Douglas County enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions before the event, the fireworks display will be canceled.

South Metro Fire Rescue conducts multiple inspections before, during and after the event, including verifying the launch equipment, confirming the licensed fireworks operator, inspecting fire suppression equipment, checking weather conditions and ensuring all safety zones remain secure.

Fire suppression resources will be stationed on-site throughout the display to respond immediately if needed.

Following the show, the fireworks crew and South Metro Fire Rescue will inspect the launch site and fallout area for any unexploded fireworks, with an additional inspection conducted the following morning.

If conditions make the show unsafe, it will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date. For updates, follow us on social media or sign up for email notifications.

Know Before You Go

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early and park only in designated parking areas. Food trucks will be available on-site. Additional viewing and parking opportunities are available near Redstone Elementary School and Highlands Ranch High School.

Attendees are asked not to reserve viewing locations by leaving blankets, tarps or other items unattended at the park prior to the event.

Personal fireworks remain prohibited at Highland Heritage Regional Park.

If you would like to volunteer during the event, register online.

“Independence Day is an opportunity to reflect on the ideals that unite us as Americans and celebrate the community we have built together,” said Commissioner George Teal. “As our nation prepares to mark America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado approaches its 150th anniversary, this year’s celebration is a reminder of our shared history, our enduring spirit and the bright future ahead. As we celebrate our independence, we want to assure our citizens that we have a variety of safety measures in place for this show – and will only proceed if conditions are safe to do so.”

“When the decision was made to cancel, we heard loud and clear from a deeply disappointed public who wanted to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, just like the other DougCo Communities,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “By partnering with South Metro Fire and the Sheriff, we found a way to safely greenlight the fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park. While our first responders will make the final weather and wind call on the day of the event, we’ve done the hard work to ensure Highlands Ranch has the opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone safely.”

When brought to a vote on June 30, Commissioner Abe Laydon voted against the proposal.

“I wholeheartedly support celebrating both our nation’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary. Those are milestones worthy of celebration. However, given the hot, dry conditions and elevated wildfire risk, I do not believe it is responsible to conduct a traditional fireworks display this year,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon, who chairs the Wildfire Action Collaborative. “I have consistently encouraged the adoption of drone shows because they can be every bit as dynamic and memorable while significantly reducing wildfire risk. They also offer additional benefits for veterans living with PTSD, animals that are sensitive to loud explosions, and families who prefer a quieter celebration. My position is not about celebrating less – it’s about celebrating responsibly while protecting our community.”

