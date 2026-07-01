OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY
NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office
Lee Harris, Mayor
Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building
11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
JUNE 30, 2026
Kelly Roberts
Chief of Staff
Office: 901.222.2014
Email: [email protected]
OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY
Shelby County, TN – Courtrooms and offices at 201 Poplar will reopen and regular operations will resume starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.
(End of Release)
Kelly Roberts
Chief of Staff
Shelby County Mayor’s Office
160 N Main Street, Suite 1100
Memphis, Tennessee 38103
O: (901) 222-2014
C: (901) 378-1224
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