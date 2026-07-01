NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office Lee Harris, Mayor Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building 11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE JUNE 30, 2026 Kelly Roberts Chief of Staff Office: 901.222.2014 Email: [email protected] OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY Shelby County, TN – Courtrooms and offices at 201 Poplar will reopen and regular operations will resume starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (End of Release) Kelly Roberts Chief of Staff Shelby County Mayor’s Office 160 N Main Street, Suite 1100 Memphis, Tennessee 38103 O: (901) 222-2014 C: (901) 378-1224

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.