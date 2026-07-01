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OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY

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NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office

Lee Harris, Mayor

Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building

11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                      

JUNE 30, 2026

Kelly Roberts

Chief of Staff

Office: 901.222.2014

Email: [email protected]

 

OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY  

Shelby County, TN – Courtrooms and offices at 201 Poplar will reopen and regular operations will resume starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

(End of Release)

 

 

Kelly Roberts

Chief of Staff

Shelby County Mayor’s Office

160 N Main Street, Suite 1100

Memphis, Tennessee 38103

O: (901) 222-2014

C: (901) 378-1224

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OFFICES AND COURTROOMS AT 201 POPLAR WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY

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