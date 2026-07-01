Penta Security Named 'Company of the Year' in Korean WAF Market by Frost & Sullivan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, announced today that it has been awarded the "2026 South Korean Web Application Firewall Company of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan, a global market research and consulting firm.

Every year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as technological and managerial innovation, customer satisfaction, market share, impact, and long-term strategy through “Best Practices Recognition”. Penta Security was highly praised for establishing a distinct competitive edge driven by its technical excellence and forward-looking strategies. Notably, this marks the company's fourth consecutive year winning the award in the same category from 2023 to 2026, reaffirming its undisputed leadership in the web security market.

Penta Security has maintained the top average market share in the Korean domestic public procurement WAF market for 18 consecutive years, powered by the superior product competitiveness of its intelligent WAF, WAPPLES, alongside robust customer support and agile market responsiveness. At the core of WAPPLES is COCEP, a proprietary logical reasoning detection engine developed by Penta Security. Enhanced with advanced AI, COCEP continuously improves the accuracy of distinguishing between true positives and false positives, effectively countering rapidly evolving security threats and the latest attack trends.

WAPPLES' strengths extend beyond detection. It optimizes HTTPS processing performance, which accounts for the vast majority of web traffic, delivering high security and operational efficiency even in encrypted traffic environments. Furthermore, it supports features that pre-test security policies, minimizing the risks of false positives and negatives, and potential security incidents.

"Being named the WAF Company of the Year for four consecutive years is a direct result of Penta Security’s dedication to continuously evolving our products in response to a shifting threat landscape," said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security. "We will go beyond stopping known threats and focus our efforts on preparing for future risks brought by the rise of AI and quantum computing."

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