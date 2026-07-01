Epoch Concepts Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract, Expanding Access to Federal IT and Cybersecurity Solutions

Epoch Concepts

Award marks Epoch Concepts’ second consecutive selection to NASA’s premier SEWP contract vehicle, following its SEWP V award.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced it has been awarded a position on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).SEWP VI is a premier federal contract vehicle with a $60 billion dollar ceiling that enables federal agencies to rapidly procure information technology products, services, and enterprise solutions. The contract provides agencies across the federal government with streamlined access to advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, cloud, networking, storage, data management, and related IT services.“Being selected for SEWP VI is especially meaningful for Epoch because it marks the second time we have been awarded a position on this premier contract vehicle, following our SEWP V award a decade ago,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO and Founder of Epoch Concepts. “This award is a testament to the trust our federal customers have placed in us over the past ten years and reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value, service, and mission-focused technology solutions.”Through SEWP VI, Epoch Concepts will provide federal customers with streamlined access to the company's broad portfolio of technology solutions and strategic partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the cybersecurity, cloud, data, and infrastructure ecosystems, enabling agencies to accelerate modernization efforts and achieve mission outcomes with confidence.“As agencies continue to navigate increasingly complex technology environments, we are honored to build on that legacy and continue serving as a trusted partner through one of the government's most respected acquisition vehicles,” Smiley added.The award further strengthens Epoch Concepts’ growing portfolio of federal contract vehicles and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, mission-focused technology solutions to defense, intelligence, civilian, and healthcare agencies.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

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