40 YEARS OF DRAGON BALL: RARE ORIGINAL GOKU ARTWORK WORTH OVER $132K RESCUED FROM DESTRUCTION COMES TO AUCTION

DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Super Saiyan Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from "Double Trouble for Goku" on Hand-Painted Master Background

Discovered During A Family House Clearance, The Collection Includes Original TOEI Animation Artwork Tracing Goku's Evolution From Kid Goku To Super Saiyan 4

Original Dragon Ball production artwork has become increasingly scarce as the industry moved away from hand-painted cels and many production materials were never preserved.” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents a remarkable collection of original Dragon Ball production artwork as part of its Animation Art Live Auction taking place on July 8 - 9, 2026. Marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic franchise, the collection features original hand-painted production cels spanning Goku's journey from his earliest adventures through his legendary Super Saiyan transformations, all from the series' celebrated cel-animation era.Many of the featured Dragon Ball cels come from a remarkable collection discovered during the clearance of a late family member's home. Hidden among items destined for disposal were 12 folders containing original Toei Animation production artwork, many still retaining their original studio labels. Recognizing the significance of the discovery, collector Bobby Valentine preserved the collection and has now entrusted it to Propstore for auction.HIGHLIGHTS:Marking the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise, one of the collection's defining highlights is a rare opportunity to follow Goku's complete cel-animated evolution through all four of his iconic Super Saiyan transformations. Spanning Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, and Super Saiyan 3 from Dragon Ball Z (1989–1996), alongside Super Saiyan 4 from Dragon Ball GT (1996–1997), the group brings together original hand-painted production cels created before the franchise transitioned to digital animation.Leading the selection and among the artworks rescued from disposal is a Super Saiyan Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from the Dragon Ball Z episode "Double Trouble for Goku," estimated at $13,200 – $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000).Also featured is an oversized original production cel of Super Saiyan 2 Goku from the Dragon Ball Z episode "Super Saiyan 3?!," estimated at $9,900 – $19,800 (£7,500 - £15,000), alongside a Super Saiyan 3 Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from "Goku's Time Is Up," also estimated at $9,900 – $19,800 (£7,500 - £15,000).Completing the transformation sequence is a Super Saiyan 4 Goku Original Production Cel with Matching Douga from the Dragon Ball GT episode "Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta," estimated at $1,320 – $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000).The two-day Live Auction runs July 8-9, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout. Bidding begins each day at 03:00 PM BST / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT.Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at Borough Yards, London from July 2-5, 2026, where fans and collectors can view highlights from the Western animation and anime collections before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/animation-art-live-auction-exclusive-exhibition-london-tickets-1992483291160 Registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/519 Top Dragon Ball lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Super Saiyan Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from "Double Trouble for Goku" on Hand-Painted Master Background Est. $13,200 – $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Super Saiyan Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from "Namek's Explosion” Est. $13,200 – $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Super Saiyan 2 Goku Oversized Original Production Cel from "Super Saiyan 3?!" on Hand-Painted Key Master Background Est. $9,900 – $19,800 (£7,500 - £15,000)DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Super Saiyan 3 Goku Original Production Pan Cel with Matching Douga from "Goku's Time Is Up" on Hand-Painted Master Background Est. $9,900 – $19,800 (£7,500 - £15,000)DRAGON BALL Z (TV SERIES, 1989-1996) Goku Original Production Cel on Hand-Painted Key Master Background with Matching Douga Drawing from "Unlikely Friendship" Est. $1,320 – $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)DRAGON BALL GT (TV SERIES, 1996-1997) Super Saiyan 4 Goku Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Drawing from "Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta" Est. $1,320 – $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)DRAGON BALL Z: WRATH OF THE DRAGON (1995) Goku and Gohan Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Drawings on Hand-Painted Production Background Est. 1,056 – $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)DRAGON BALL (TV SERIES, 1986-1989) Goku Original Production Cel with Matching Douga from "Mystery of the Dark World" on Printed Presentation Background Est. $660 – $1,320 (£500 - £1,000)Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: "Original Dragon Ball production artwork has become increasingly scarce as the industry moved away from hand-painted cels and many production materials were never preserved. The remarkable provenance behind this Propstore collection makes it even more significant. Carefully curated by Propstore's animation specialists, it brings together Goku's most iconic transformations from the franchise's cel-animation era, offering collectors a rare opportunity to own pieces from one of anime's most influential series."# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ibxf55umlns2sp5up7k3a/AJwYG1dAJAzlwtAceEp-630?rlkey=a3sighxvjzuuqsx2tkd09gj2v&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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