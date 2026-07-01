Youth lead the way towards a sustainable future

In a world facing accelerating environmental challenges, young people are at the forefront of global efforts to address biodiversity loss, climate change, and sustainable development. For UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, youth engagement is a strategic priority, recognising young people not only as beneficiaries, but as leaders, innovators, and decision-makers of sustainable development.

The 3rd Global MAB Youth Forum marks a new milestone in strengthening youth participation across Biosphere Reserves worldwide. Conceived as a youth-driven laboratory of ideas, the Forum provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, fostering a shared vision that transcended borders, disciplines, and cultures.

Building on the success of its previous editions held in Italy (2017) and China (2019), the third edition of the Forum was held in the Po Delta and Colli Euganei Biosphere Reserves in Italy from 18 to 22 May 2026, bringing together 181 young people from 61 Biosphere Reserves across 88 countries. Participants included MAB Youth representatives, National MAB Youth Focal Points, experts, Biosphere Reserve managers, and institutional partners committed to advancing youth-led action for sustainable development.