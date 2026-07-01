Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,880 in the last 365 days.

Youth lead the way towards a sustainable future

In a world facing accelerating environmental challenges, young people are at the forefront of global efforts to address biodiversity loss, climate change, and sustainable development. For UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, youth engagement is a strategic priority, recognising young people not only as beneficiaries, but as leaders, innovators, and decision-makers of sustainable development. 

The 3rd Global MAB Youth Forum marks a new milestone in strengthening youth participation across Biosphere Reserves worldwide. Conceived as a youth-driven laboratory of ideas, the Forum provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, fostering a shared vision that transcended borders, disciplines, and cultures.

Building on the success of its previous editions held in Italy (2017) and China (2019), the third edition of the Forum was held in the Po Delta and Colli Euganei Biosphere Reserves in Italy from 18 to 22 May 2026, bringing together 181 young people from 61 Biosphere Reserves across 88 countries. Participants included MAB Youth representatives, National MAB Youth Focal Points, experts, Biosphere Reserve managers, and institutional partners committed to advancing youth-led action for sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Youth lead the way towards a sustainable future

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.