10,000 literacy educators worldwide empowered through digital skills training

For the educator quoted above, digital skills have become a fundamental part of teaching. This experience reflects a wider shift taking place in literacy classrooms around the world.

As education systems evolve, literacy today means more than reading and writing. It also means being able to use digital tools effectively, critically evaluate online content and actively participate in a society increasingly mediated by technology. For educators, this transformation brings both opportunity and challenge.

To support them, the Secretariat of the Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), in close collaboration with GAL Associate member, Huawei, launched the multilingual online course Improving the Digital Competencies of Literacy Educators. Available in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, the course equips educators with practical skills they can immediately apply.

Since its launch in December 2025, around 10,000 educators worldwide have benefitted, demonstrating the global demand for accessible, relevant professional development in this area.