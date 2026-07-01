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L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Week 2026: Celebrating excellence and inspiring future generations

On 9 June, the laureates gathered at the French Academy of Sciences for the Extraordinary Lecture of the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards.

During this event, each laureate presented her research and the advances that led to her recognition. The Lecture was opened by Professor Françoise Combes, President of the French Academy of Sciences, and chaired by Professor Brigitte L. Kieffer, President of the 2026 Jury.

The following day, the laureates visited L’Oréal’s Research and Innovation Centre in Aulnay-sous-Bois, where they met researchers and learned more about the Group’s innovation activities.

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L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Week 2026: Celebrating excellence and inspiring future generations

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