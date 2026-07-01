Governor Newsom’s Final Budget Expands Access to Child Care & State Preschool, Invests in the Bilingual Teacher Pipeline

SACRAMENTO, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Edge California thanks Governor Gavin Newsom and Legislative leaders, particularly the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, for reaching an agreement that expands access to Early Learning and Care in the final 2026-2027 state budget. This budget funds 22,700 additional child care slots, expands community eligibility for the California State Preschool Program (CSPP), invests in the bilingual teacher pipeline, provides wildfire recovery support, extends paid pregnancy leave for school district and community college employees, and restructures education governance.

These investments make real impacts for California families. Funding additional subsidized child care slots and expanding CSPP community eligibility means parents or family members can enter and stay in the workforce, finish school, and build a stronger economic future for their family. Families with the greatest need deserve access to affordable, high-quality Early Learning and Care, and these investments move California closer to making that a reality. As families face a growing cost of living, stagnant wages, and uncertainty around federal safety net programs, prioritizing children and families is what sets California apart.

“Affordable, high-quality child care is what allows families to work, finish school, and build economic stability. The 22,700 additional subsidized slots and expanded CSPP eligibility in this budget are meaningful progress toward keeping care within reach for the families who need it most. We're also proud to see $10 million invested in the Bilingual Teaching Pathways Program. California's Multilingual Learners deserve educators who reflect their communities and support their full potential. We thank Governor Newsom and the Legislature for prioritizing children and families,” says Patricia Lozano, Executive Director, Early Edge California.

This year's budget invests $10 million in one-time Proposition 98 funding in the Bilingual Teaching Pathways Program (AB 2325), helping to build an educator workforce that reflects and supports California's Multilingual Learners. California is home to one of the largest multilingual student populations, and every child deserves the opportunity to both maintain their home language and reap the benefits of bilingualism. At a time when diversity and inclusion are under attack, California’s investment in the bilingual teacher pipeline shows a commitment to our state’s values and children. We thank Assembly Member Alvarez for his leadership in authoring and securing funding for this bill, co-sponsored by Californians Together and Early Edge.

The budget also strengthens support for the educators and systems that serve California's children and students, establishing paid pregnancy leave for school district and community college employees. Changes to education governance mark a significant shift in how California oversees public schools, and as the state updates how it governs education there is an opportunity to consider the best governance structure for all early childhood programs, one that reduces complexity and removes administrative burdens for families and providers.

Key Early Learning and Care investments in the final budget include:

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Education Governance:

- Developmentally Appropriate Instruction in TK. Clarifies that TK instruction must be developmentally appropriate.

- Bilingual Teaching Pathways Program. Appropriates $10 million one-time Proposition 98 for the Bilingual Teaching Pathways Program (AB 2325, Early Edge co-sponsored bill).

- “Super” Cost-of-living adjustment. Adopts a 4.31 percent “super” cost-of-living adjustment (up from 2.87 percent).

- 14 Weeks of Paid Pregnancy Leave. Provides up to 14 weeks of paid pregnancy disability leave to all employees (paid for by the COLA).

- Education Governance Restructuring and Office of the SPI. Transfers control of the California Department of Education from the elected Superintendent of Public Instruction (SPI) to a newly appointed Education Commissioner, and establishes the Office of the SPI along with staff.

Child Care and State Preschool:

- Additional child care slots. Funds a total of 22,700 additional child care slots, with a priority on serving children zero to three years of age. 20,700 Alternative Payment Program slots, effective October 1, 2026, and 2,070 General Child Care and Development slots, effective April 1, 2027.

- Cost-of-living adjustment for child care. Enacts a 2.01 percent cost-of-living adjustment to all subsidized child care providers in the form of a percentage increase to Cost of Care Plus rate supplements.

- Rate Reform and the Single Rate Structure. Requires a survey to establish child care provider payment rates every three years instead of every two years, and allows for the use of an alternative methodology instead of a market rate survey. Also prescribes how reimbursement rates are set under the single rate structure.

- Non-LEA State Preschool funding shift. Shifts non-LEA state preschool programs under Proposition 98.

- Cost-of-living adjustment for State Preschool. Enacts a 2.01 percent cost-of-living adjustment to all state preschool programs.

- Community Eligibility Expansion for State Preschool. Significantly expands CSPP site eligibility to those operating within school site or school district boundaries with a student population that has at least 80 percent of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals, foster youth, or English language learners. In addition, expands family eligibility to those living or working within the school or school district boundaries, so they may enroll 3 or 4 year old children in a CSPP operating within those boundaries. The community eligibility provision was created by an Early Edge sponsored bill.

- State Preschool eligibility for LEA employees. Makes children of local educational agency employees eligible for State Preschool Programs.

- Professional development for State Preschool. Increases the number of professional development days for State Preschool staff training from two days to five days.

We thank Governor Newsom for his years of commitment to California’s youngest residents. The investments made during his tenure have strengthened Early Learning and Care in lasting ways, and we look forward to building on that foundation with new state leadership.

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Early Edge California advocates for accessible, high-quality early learning and care, with a focus on the earliest years. Through targeted advocacy and policy development, we champion nurturing environments for children and promote the professional growth of teachers and trusted caregivers, establishing a foundation for community resilience and economic mobility.

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