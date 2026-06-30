NV Dems Chair Statement on the Supreme Court Decision in Trump v. Barbara

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship:

“Today, the Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s unconstitutional executive order and upheld birthright citizenship, a principle that has defined our nation for more than 150 years. In Nevada, generations of immigrant families have helped build our communities, and their cultural, societal, and economic contributions are what make our state stronger.

“The ruling underscores just how out of touch Nevada Republicans have become. Rather than defending the Constitution, they refuse to stand up to Trump’s baseless effort to strip American-born children of their citizenship, cowering to Trump’s will over the rule of law. Even as some of Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court justices batted down this egregious assault on our Constitution, Joe Lombardo and Nevada Republicans stayed silent.

“Nevada Democrats will continue standing up for the freedoms guaranteed to every American and opposing efforts to undermine the constitutional principles that make our country strong.”

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