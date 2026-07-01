Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Applauds Governor Hochul's Investment in Childcare in Westchester

Published: 30 June 2026

“Westchester County applauds Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare for working families across New York. The Governor's investment in the Boys' and Girls' Club of Northern Westchester and the YMCA of Rye will help increase childcare capacity, modernize facilities, and create more opportunities for children to learn and thrive in safe, nurturing environments.

“Access to reliable childcare is essential to a strong economy and strong communities. These investments will provide meaningful support to Westchester families by helping parents remain in the workforce while ensuring their children have access to quality early learning opportunities. Westchester County is grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the critical role childcare plays in the success of our families and looks forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will have throughout our community.”