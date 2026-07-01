ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Statue Honoring President Abraham Lincoln as America Celebrates 250 Years of Independence

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

THE VILLAGES, Fla. –

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new statue of President Abraham Lincoln in The Villages, honoring one of the most consequential figures in American history and continuing Florida’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. The statue will serve as a permanent tribute to Lincoln’s leadership during the nation’s greatest internal crisis and his enduring legacy of preserving the Union, defending the Constitution, and advancing the cause of liberty.

“With America’s 250th anniversary just a few days away, I was proud to unveil a new statue of President Abraham Lincoln,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “His statue will stand here in The Villages as a symbol of dedication to country and the sacrifice required to preserve this nation. President Lincoln was guided by the principles contained in the Declaration of Independence as he fought the Dred Scott decision and judicial supremacy, advocated for free labor, led the effort to abolish slavery, and worked to preserve the union.”

“President Abraham Lincoln held a profound respect for our Founding Fathers and the Constitution,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “As one of the nation’s greatest leaders, he guided us through our darkest hours, preserving a nation founded on liberty and justice for all.”

"Florida is rightly honoring great Americans with our statue series, and Lincoln stands among them," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "We’re going all out to celebrate America 250 in a meaningful way, creating enduring tributes that future generations of residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come."

Born in Kentucky in 1809 and largely self-educated, Lincoln rose from humble beginnings to become the nation’s 16th president. During the Civil War, he led the United States through its darkest chapter, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, championed the passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the principles set forth in the Declaration of Independence.

The new monument is located in The Villages, a community known for its patriotism and civic engagement.

The unveiling comes just days before America’s 250th birthday and is part of Florida’s ongoing effort to celebrate the individuals and ideals that shaped the nation. The Lincoln statue joins a growing collection of monuments honoring influential Americans throughout Florida as part of the state’s America250FL initiative.

Last year, Governor DeSantis announced plans to place statues of America’s Founding Fathers in counties bearing their names across Florida, including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, James Monroe, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and James Madison. Florida has also unveiled statues honoring President Ronald Reagan at Florida International University, Frederick Douglass in St. Augustine, and President Calvin Coolidge at Bok Tower Gardens.

About America 250 Florida

The unveiling is one of several events taking place across Florida as part of the state’s America250FL celebration. Through educational initiatives, historical exhibits, commemorative events, and public monuments, Florida continues to highlight its role in the American story and promote civic understanding among future generations.

For more information about Florida’s America250FL commemoration and upcoming events, visit America250FL.com.

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